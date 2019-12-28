LOS LUNAS — Sunlight glinted off the concertina wire atop security fences at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas as three inmates prepared for a Native American sweat lodge ceremony one recent Sunday.
At 7:30 a.m., the winter sun had begun to peak over the Manzano Mountains. It was cold enough that the men’s breath was visible as they chopped wood with a hoe and shredded paper, which they used to start two fires.
They built one fire inside a crescent-shaped earthen berm to heat the volcanic rock for the ceremony. One of the inmates said 28 stones are heated to represent the 28 ribs of a buffalo. They built a smaller fire under a grate outside the crescent and placed three soot-blackened coffee cans filled with water and herbs over it, which soon came to a dark earthy-smelling boil.
By the time they'd finished their preparations, the sun had blunted the morning chill and the men — dressed in orange prison uniforms — shed their jackets and shoes. Birds circled overhead, a horse whinnied in the distance and a K-9 housed on the other side of the prison fence barked and rattled its empty metal dish, asking to be fed.
Inmate Floyd Chee sat barefoot in front of the lodge, rolling herbs in corn husks to be smoked during the ceremony. Chee said he used to obtain kinnikinnick, a smoke mix made of herbs, from the prison's Native American services director. "But we noticed there was a commercial tobacco in there that we are not allowed to have traditionally. So in order for us to have a traditional tobacco, we order it individually so we can make our own mix. They call it our tobacco, but traditionally we don't use real tobacco."
Chee, a Navajo from Arizona who leads the ceremony, said Native American spiritual practices are rooted in ancient traditions many corrections officials don't understand, which makes it a challenge to direct the ceremony the right way.
"We try to be flexible with this kind of setting," Chee said. "But sometimes we don't get what we need because of policies and procedures."
For example, he said, observation of the winter solstice is traditionally a two-part ceremony that includes the sweat followed by consumption of "prayer food" consisting of beef or deer meat and fried bread.
Chee said the post-sweat meal, which he likened to Holy Communion in the Christian religion, is a way to physically spread the prayer.
"A lot of these guys need that to heal from the inside out," he said. "We want it to be a ripple effect. We start the prayer and we want it to keep coming. Everyone is included — the staff, the other inmates, the community around us. That was our tradition from the beginning of time, but people tend to forget that."
The prayer food was allowed at the prison in Santa Rosa, Chee said, but isn't allowed in Los Lunas.
If a warden doesn't understand the traditions, Chee said, he or she will fall back on state policy, which is based on federal policy, which was originally based on the traditions of indigenous people from the northern and eastern parts of the United States, not the Southwest.
"Whoever made the polices and procedures wasn't traditionally oriented, and that's where we've had conflict," Chee said.
"They got the basic ideas, but there are a lot of things left out. So we are butting heads because nobody seems to understand the way Native tradition is. … We always kinda get pushed against the walls, it seems like, ever since the sweat lodge was introduced in prison. They don't want to listen, they don't want to understand, they don't care."
The Los Lunas sweat lodge — like most prison sweat lodges in New Mexico — was built in the 1980s by Native American rights advocate Lenny Foster, who retired in 2018 after more than 37 years advocating for the rights of incarcerated Native Americans across the United States as part of the Navajo Nation Corrections Project.
Foster said the first sweat lodge he built in a prison was at the federal supermax facility in Florence, Colo., in spring 1981. That December, Foster said in a recent phone interview from his home on the Navajo reservation in St. Michaels, Ariz., he built the first sweat lodge in New Mexico's correctional system at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe, then the state's only prison. Foster said he also built the first prison sweat lodges in Arizona and Utah.
Since then, he's testified about the importance of Native American religious rights before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs in 1992 and 1994 and at the United Nations in Geneva in 1993, where he said he "testified against the United States prison system on the restrictions they had toward Native American religious practices."
"Then the United States prison system was informed," Foster said, "and they started realizing Native Americans have certain rights no other groups in this country have based on our treaties, which are international law, and they started realizing they had to provide respect toward us. Then they realized Native Americans meant business."
Following those hearings, Foster said, he met with officials from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and helped create policies regarding Native American religious rights that are still used today.
Foster said he has visited 96 state and federal prisons to advocate for Native American religious rights, work he says had to be approached with respect and diplomacy to combat the widespread ignorance and indifference among prison officials about the traditions of indigenous people.
Over the years, Foster said, he has heard concerns from prison wardens that inmates could use the sweat lodges to escape or burn down prisons.
"That's absurd," he said. "The only rehabilitation that will take place is if we are allowed to work with our own people and allow our beliefs and practices," Foster said. "It's not something that should be construed as a security issue."
Foster said he has tried to educate officials — even inviting them to participate in ceremonies — about the importance of honoring Native religious rights.
While litigation and legislation are useful in establishing the rights of Native inmates, Foster said, compliance with and enforcement of those laws is an ongoing struggle.
Foster said New Mexico is more progressive than most states in honoring the religious rights of Native people, in part because he was able to convince state officials to hire a Native American services director to advocate for Native American prisoners.
"Because we have a person on board, it's much easier to work with them," Foster said. "If all states could do that, we wouldn't have all these misunderstandings and concerns."
Native American Services Director Tex Joey has worked in the New Mexico prison system for almost 20 years and helped Foster build sweat lodges in Clayton, Hobbs, Roswell and Las Cruces as the state's prison system expanded.
Joey said there are 400 to 500 Native Americans among the state's roughly 7,000 inmates, and most participate in sweat lodge ceremonies.
He said he reviews the state's policies on Native religious programing annually and makes revisions when needed.
According to documents provided by Corrections Department spokesman Eric Harrison, the policy hasn't been updated since 2016. But Harrison said recent revisions might not have been made official yet.
Asked what, if any, changes he'd like to see made to the policies, Joey said, "I can't answer that question. I'm just trying to run this program the way I've developed right now."
Harrison said all the state's sweat lodge facilities are operational. But inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe have filed in the past two years two lawsuits saying their religious rights were not being honored because the sweat lodge was closed or they didn't get the tools they needed to conduct their ceremonies.
Harrison said in a statement that the sweat lodge at the Penitentiary of New Mexico was closed for construction between August 2018 and January 2019, but staff worked to get it up and running as quickly as possible.
"The Department strives to always prioritize and honor the religious rights of all inmates, while at the same time maintaining the integrity and security of the facility," Harrison said.
