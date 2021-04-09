U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) pinned Walt Hunt, an Air Force veteran who served in Korea from 1957-1960 with a service medal during a ceremony Friday. The Korean Defense Service Medal is awarded to those who served in support of the defense of South Korea after the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement in 1953. Senator Luján played a pivotal role in securing a Korean Defense Service Medal for Hunt after he was denied the honor due to lost records.
Honored at last
By Jane Phillips The New Mexican
