ALBUQUERQUE — When Southwest Airlines Flight 615 touched down at Albuquerque International Sunport Friday afternoon, a seemingly endless crowd roared.
That was the sound to remember.
The sight that lingered came when a group of New Mexico veterans, including two from World War II, 11 from the Korean War and 12 who fought in Vietnam, entered the airport.
There was barely a dry eye.
Flown to Washington, D.C., and back by nonprofit Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico, the veterans of three 20th century wars were recognized for their service. It was the seventh trip the nonprofit organization, a local iteration of a nationwide group, has organized since its founding in 2013 for veterans living in the northern part of the state.
But it was the first trip to the nation's capital since COVID-19 first ravaged the U.S. in 2020. The pandemic led to the deaths of more than 22,000 veterans nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs COVID-19 database.
The thinning population of those who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam deserves to be recognized, particularly at a time when health threats are becoming more pronounced, said Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico ground coordinator Grey Nishio.
"COVID-19 has had a major impact, especially with our veterans," Nishio said.
Through Honor Flight, the group spent three days in Washington, visiting war memorials built and viewing the changing of the guard at the Arlington National Cemetery.
"During this trip, I saw things that took me back, which made it worth it," 96-year-old World War II vet Ancil Williams said outside baggage claim after the trip.
Williams, who is from Grants, had applied for Honor Flight much earlier, but the pandemic scotched the journey.
His daughter Rena Williams — armed with a tape recorder to document as much as her father's experience as possible — accompanied him to Washington. She said her dad, who served in the Navy after enlisting in 1943 at the age of 17, lit up at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy.
There, he fired off the names of World War II-era equipment, she said. Ancil Williams served aboard the USS Makassar Strait.
The veterans' return Friday drew many supporters, including two members of the Albuquerque-based Betty Bomb Squad, a group of women who support first responders and veterans.
For member Jymi Rogers, the event was a reminder not to take for granted the casualties of war — especially as conflict continues between Russia and Ukraine.
"More people should know that this is here," Rogers said of the Honor Flight, her eyes collecting tears. "A lot of times, we take it for granted that men and women have died for us … so many have forgotten what war is."
Albuquerque resident Jake Griego, who is about to turn 92, first joined the Navy in 1948 before serving during the Korean War. He came from a military family and said he joined the Navy to be different from his brothers, who served the Marine Corps and U.S. Army in the 1940s.
"I think the thing I liked best was the care that people are taking toward veterans," he said of the trip.
Nishio, a veteran himself, said the effect of an Honor Flight trip is different for each person.
"It's an opportunity for many of these folks to bring closure, especially for our Vietnam veterans," he said. "For our World War II and Korean veterans, it's a form of remembrance … every conflict is a little different."
Vietnam veteran Ted Trujillo, who grew up in Rio Arriba County and now lives in Rio Rancho, said he first joined the military when jobs were sparse in Northern New Mexico and family finances were too tight for college.
"The next best thing, like a lot of us that come from families that are not well off — join the military," he said after the flight landed.
He worked as a mechanic during his time in the military, first in Europe and then Vietnam, eventually serving more than 10 years.
"When we came from Vietnam, we didn't get much of a welcome," he recalled. "At that time, our government and people were so angry."
Things are different today, he noted.
Those who take the Honor Flight are assigned a guardian, which can be a volunteer or family member. Trujillo said he hopes to be a guardian to another veteran next year and said getting the chance to be around others who served in Vietnam made this trip special.
"Every time I wear my hat, I've been getting a lot of thank you's," he said.