Ayla Bystrom-Williams and James Hill, co-founders of HoneyMoon Brewery, stand inside their brewery and taproom in 2021. The brewery's taproom has closed as Bystrom-Williams seeks coastal co-packers to continue its manufacturing.
Hard kombucha producer HoneyMoon Brewery closed its Solano Center taproom Tuesday and expects to end production of its alcoholic fermented tea at the site.
However, the company plans to continue making the beverage through partnerships with co-packers and anticipates production growth.
Just two months ago, HoneyMoon majority owner Ayla Bystrom-Williams announced a plan to increase production from 250 bottles a month to 2,400 with a distribution deal in place with Admiral Beverage in Albuquerque. But financial issues have forced a change in plans.
HoneyMoon survived the COVID-19 pandemic, but post-pandemic recovery has been tough on the small business.
“When you are a company like us, when you are trying to grow, you need cash support,” Bystrom-Williams said. “We found ourselves extremely short-staffed and low-resourced. We found ourselves vulnerable. We are undercapitalized.”
She added: “We will continue our manufacturing elsewhere. We are in early-stage discussions with co-packers.”
Co-packers are facilities that manufacture beverages for clients. Bystrom-Williams said she wants to land co-packers on both coasts.
“There are people willing to finance us if we go with co-packers,” she said.
She launched HoneyMoon in 2014 in an abandoned artist warehouse in Madrid. She received a New Mexico Small Business Assistance grant from Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2015 that paired her with a LANL microbiologist and bioorganic chemist to develop a unique craft brew using kombucha fermentation techniques.
The region took notice in 2016.
HoneyMoon's hard kombucha won a Southwestern regional competition of Miller Lite's Tap the Future Competition, hosted by Shark Tank star Daymond John.