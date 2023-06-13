Hard kombucha producer HoneyMoon Brewery closed its Solano Center taproom Tuesday and expects to end production of its alcoholic fermented tea at the site.

However, the company plans to continue making the beverage through partnerships with co-packers and anticipates production growth.

Just two months ago, HoneyMoon majority owner Ayla Bystrom-Williams announced a plan to increase production from 250 bottles a month to 2,400 with a distribution deal in place with Admiral Beverage in Albuquerque. But financial issues have forced a change in plans.