Two people connected to murder suspect Manuel Rios Alderete face criminal charges for their alleged roles in covering up the November death of 26-year-old Adan Ponce-Galdeano.

Rios Alderete’s onetime girlfriend, LeAmber Boyd, and roommate, Cristian Javier ‘Javi’ Diaz Cordero, were charged Friday with one count each of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, according to criminal complaints filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office believes Ponce-Galdeano was killed in late November during a meeting at suspect Michael Sweeney’s home on Sunset Circle in Santa Fe. An arrest warrant affidavit for co-defendant Edgar Herrera says the meeting was arranged under the pretense that Sweeney planned to settle a debt to Ponce-Galdeano. However, an unnamed source told investigators Sweeney planned to “ ‘take him out’ like a ‘cartel hit,’ ” the affidavit says.

Popular in the Community