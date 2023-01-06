One of the suspects in the killing of Adan Ponce-Galdeano has turned himself in, leaving just one suspect at large.

Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, of Santa Fe, surrendered to New Mexico State Police in Taos around 1 p.m. on Friday, said Juan Ríos, spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. He was then brought to Santa Fe, where sheriff's office investigators were talking to him as of Friday afternoon.

Ponce-Galdeano's body was found in a home in Lone Butte in early December. Other than Rodriguez-Valencia, four other people have been arrested over the course of the past month and charged with involvement in the crime.

Popular in the Community