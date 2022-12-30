A man who authorities suspect was involved in a homicide a month ago eluded sheriff's deputies in a central Santa Fe neighborhood Thursday night.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the incident began around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, when police attempted to pull over a car known to be driven by wanted suspect Michael Sweeney. The car lead police on a brief chase from Cerrillos Road down Camino Carlos Rey to the Coronado Condominiums.

Mendoza said two men, one of whom was believed to be Sweeney, exited the care then fled into the complex on foot. A witness told police the men entered one of the buildings.

