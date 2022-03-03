The Santa Fe Planning Commission voted late Thursday night to postpone a decision on a contentious plan to covert 22 acres of Santa Fe County-owned open space on the city's south side into an affordable housing complex.
The nonprofit affordable housing developer Homewise is seeking to build 161 units of single-family affordable housing and a 6-acre park on the vacant lot along South Meadows Road, which is now used as open space.
To clear the path for the development, Homewise is seeking to rezone the property to R-6 and R-21, allowing six homes per acre and 21 homes per acre. The entire 22.2-acre space is now zoned as a park in the city's general plan.
Dozens of supporters and critics of the project attended an hours-long meeting to comment on Homewise's plan, but around 11:45 p.m. and after almost four hours of spirited public comment, Planning Commissioner Pilar Faulkner motioned to postpone the vote to avoid debating a controversial development at a late hour.
She also raised concerns about a suggestion to approve the rezoning request with a condition that a park is built, despite not having a development plan.
“I think we can hit sweet spots if we just give projects time necessary to hit the sweet spot," she said. "So I urge both parties to try to find something that will work in this time and good luck to everyone.”
City Land Use Department staff in a report on the request recommended denial of the project because it failed to explicitly include plans for a park, as required by the overlying Southwest Santa Fe Community Area Master Plan.
Staff suggested approval, however, if the commission included a condition for the developers to provide a preliminary development plan in three years that includes a 5-acre park and keeps 50 percent of the homes affordable.
Commissioners still expressed concerns.
“I'm still not convinced this is the best way to approach this,” Commissioner Dan Pava said.
The project received notable support from affordable housing advocates, while some residents argued the project goes against the intended purpose of the space, which is to provide a park.
The 22.2-acre site has been used as an open space, and one of the only park-like locations for the neighborhoods west of South Meadows since Santa Fe County bought the land with bond funds in 2001 with plans to build a park. The park never materialized.
The city annexed the neighborhood in 2014 but declined to take ownership of the open space. The county paid off the bond in 2018.
Homewise has a contract with the county to buy the land for $1.7 million, with the condition the Santa Fe City Council must approve the applicants’ development plan.
Miles Conway, executive director of the Santa Fe Area Homebuilders Association, urged the commission to support the project to help alleviate the city’s affordable housing crisis.
“I pray that this body in general can begin to employ the enthusiasm and the work that it takes to get to yes,” he said. “Because we are very diligent and in depth in the labor it takes to get to no. We have a housing crisis that is squeezing the literal life and wires out of our city. This moment calls on us to be nimble and flexible and respond to the moment and be very bold.”
Homewise, which originally pitched a plan that included a school and fewer homes, faced heavy pushback from residents during a series of early neighborhood notification meetings in recent months, prompting the developer to increase the park space from 2 acres to about 6.7 acres, including a future acequia trail.
Homewise has said it is committed to make 50 percent of the project affordable housing, with a three-bedroom home priced at less than $200,000.
“An entry-level teacher making $40,000 a year will be able to afford a home,” Homewise CEO Michael Loftin said during the meeting. “A cafeteria [worker] at St. Vincent’s hospital will be able to afford a home here. It’s really important that we serve the entire workforce and have a range of houses that benefit the diversity of our workforce.”
Rachel Thompson, who has written letters to The New Mexican expressing her issue with the project and spoke in a video presented at the meeting, said she didn’t believe the location was right for any level of housing, describing it as a short-term solution compared with the long-term loss of open space.
“It is time to look long term at the needs of the community, rather than short term,” she said.
Tiempos Lindos Homeowners Association President Marlow Morrison, who touted in a video using the space as an outdoor classroom for “nature play” for educational purposes, said nothing should be built on the property.
“The real impact of this development is the loss of 22 acres of open space that was planned and designed as a community park by the community, and it already has significant financial and time investments.”
Now government has the opportunity to validate its commitment to the resident citizens by supporting the health, wellbeing, and quality of life in the city we love, while assuring that the entire promised 22 acres remains as open space park land. I am not opposed to Homewise’s overall vision, and look forward to enthusiastically supporting its mission of providing affordable housing in another location while we all work together for the good of all.
well said Caleb. I agree
It may be better for you to realize that the likelihood is very high that you're getting new neighbors and a smaller park in that Southside space.
Wondering what the yearly salary of the ‘nonprofit’ Homewise is? Just asking but why do I think it is substantial?
Even a non-profit organization has to offer competitive pay to employees. It is not a charity.
So we're going to permanently displace working families so a few nearby residents can explore ideas around "nature play"? Yeah, no thanks.
I would encourage you to become more up to date with how the county/city have failed to follow through with the commitment already made to this district for this space. This is not just about 'nature play'.
Article says they paid off the bond in 2018. Sounds like case closed to me.
The commitment was to maintain the 22 acres as open space and for it to not be developed
Dan, so easy to attack without (probably) living in the that part of the Southside or understanding the neighborhood dynamics there. Cast an insult and there's no opportunity for learning and dialogue.
NIMBYism. I got mine, who cares about others.
Dan a quick assumption without residing here and knowing the obstacles we already face in this neighborhood and realizing that there are ample opportunities for land on Aqua Fria, Siler and West Alameda for development that would preserve the only open space for this part of Santa Fe
If it was supposed to be a park let it be a park, come on city councilors do your job.
Thank you Derek! Reinforce the commitment to the community that was already made
👍
