A plan by the nonprofit Homewise to build five new housing units on West Alameda Street received a green light Wednesday night from the Santa Fe City Council.
The council unanimously approved the project, dubbed Los Canales, which will allow Homewise to add five so-called affordable homes, offered at below-market rates, to the roughly 2-acre site at 2190 W. Alameda St.
To clear the way for the infill project, the council had to approve a request to change the site's zoning from R-5 (five dwelling units per acre) to R-7 (seven dwelling units per acre).
The site already has nine residential units in three buildings. Homewise plans to build another two buildings, holding the additional units.
Jennifer Jenkins of Jenkins Gavins, the agent for the project, said each of the homes existing on the site will be updated and renovated, as will the sidewalks.
When the project was approved in November by the city Planning Commission, it called for 40 percent to 50 percent of the units to be offered at below the market rates. But Jenkins said it now has tentative approval for a grant from the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which will allow Homewise to offer all the units at an affordable rate.
"We are just really thrilled that we are able to achieve 100 percent affordability," Jenkins said.
Affordable housing ...[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
