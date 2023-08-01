Santa Fe builder and low-income housing finance company Homewise now has $750,000 available to provide down payment assistance for homebuyers earning up to 120% of the area median income.

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández presented the Community Project Funding from the federal Economic Development Initiative to Homewise CEO Mike Loftin on Tuesday.

The funding applies to qualifying homebuyers who live in the 3rd Congressional District, which spans all of Northern New Mexico and parts of Eastern New Mexico.

Recommended for you