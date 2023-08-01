Santa Fe builder and low-income housing finance company Homewise now has $750,000 available to provide down payment assistance for homebuyers earning up to 120% of the area median income.
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández presented the Community Project Funding from the federal Economic Development Initiative to Homewise CEO Mike Loftin on Tuesday.
The funding applies to qualifying homebuyers who live in the 3rd Congressional District, which spans all of Northern New Mexico and parts of Eastern New Mexico.
Eligible residents can receive up to $30,000 in a voucher that comes in the form of down payment assistance.
The voucher is actually a no-interest, deferred-payment loan that does not need to be paid back until the home is sold, according to a news release announcing the grant.
“One of the biggest hurdles for first-time buyers is the down payment and money needed at closing, which is why the $750,000 for Homewise’s Homeownership Voucher Program was one of my priorities,” Leger Fernández said in the news release.
Homewise’s current homebuyer assistance programs have income limits of 80% of the area median income, while the money from the grant is available to homebuyers earning up to 120% of the area median income, Loftin said.
Homewise currently offers up to $40,000 for homeowners living within the city of Santa Fe but only $10,000 for people buying outside the city limits.
Loftin said this funding will assist about 25 homebuyers, most of them likely outside Santa Fe.
“For people that have historically been excluded from the homebuying market, such as people of color and lower-income families, down payment assistance loans can mean the difference between buying a home or not,” Loftin said in the news release.