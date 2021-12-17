Plans for the 22.2-acre open space along South Meadows Road have drastically changed, as local affordable-housing developer and financier Homewise intends to submit its rezoning application Monday to the city of Santa Fe.
Homewise wants to convert the zoning for most of the acreage from commercial C-2 to residential R-6 to allow six homes per acre and convert 2.6 acres to R-21 for 21 homes per acre in the section earmarked for condominiums.
After boisterous neighborhood input in recent months pushing to leave the open space alone, Homewise in the past month dropped a proposed charter school from the project and more than doubled the size of the project’s proposed public park.
The 3600/3740 South Meadows project now offers 6.3 acres of public park at the north end of the property, where Rufina Street dead-ends into South Meadows. The proposed Thrive Community School, a K-8 charter school, was dropped, and the number of homes increased from 96 to 161 single-family homes, townhomes and condos.
Homewise will commit to 50 percent of the project being affordable housing, following affordable-housing guidelines with homes available for less than $200,000, CEO Mike Loftin said.
This proposal was presented Dec. 9 at a virtual Early Neighborhood Notification meeting. Prior ENNs on Sept. 22 and Oct. 14 had a 2-acre strip of park running across the center of the property with the charter school to the south and housing to the north.
“This area does need a bigger park than 2 acres,” Loftin said. “The neighborhood does need a great park. We didn’t understand how underserved that part of town was with parks.”
Loftin said the South Meadows park will be a similar size as the 5.39-acre Monsignor Patrick Smith Park on the east side.
The park acreage includes 5.16 acres. Homewise has a property purchase agreement in place from Santa Fe County, which has owned the land since 2001 and owns an adjacent 1.2 acres of city land destined for a future Acequia Trail.
“Five acres when we are used to
22.2 pristine acres is a slap in the face,” said Joanna Garcia, who lives across Morning Drive from the open space and is a recent president of the Tiempos Lindos Homeowners Association.
Garcia’s thoughts mirror those of many in the neighborhood who took part in the three ENNs Homewise has staged for this project, and there are another 213 members of a Save South Side Open Space Facebook page that was launched Sept. 13.
Loftin said he believes neighborhood opposition is not as large as proponents of protecting the 22-acre open space maintain. He said Homewise staff made door-to-door visits to 122 neighborhood homes in October and November and found little resistance to the Homewise project.
“It operates as a semi-private dog park,” Loftin said.
The 22.2 acres has functioned as an open space and the only park setting in the neighborhoods west of South Meadows since Santa Fe County purchased the land with bond money in 2001 with the intention to build a park. The county abandoned the park idea in 2006, but residents have used the space for recreation for 20 years.
The city annexed the neighborhood in 2014 and declined a county offer to take over ownership of the 22 acres. The county paid off the bond in 2018, maintaining the obligation to build a park ended and freeing the county to sell the property.
Garcia said the neighborhood was not properly notified when the county considered selling the property to Homewise in 2020.
“The county did us wrong,” Garcia said. “We may have to have a lawsuit.”
“Don’t underestimate this group of people,” said Alba Blondis, who lives in Tierra Contenta but has been vocal about the South Meadows open space at the ENNs. “We don’t need to infill every vacant space in District 3.”
Nearby resident Janette Smith has been part of the ongoing Save South Side Open Space discussions over the past three months.
“The South Meadows Open Space is very important to the residents of this community,” Smith wrote. “There is no other open space available to us. We are simply asking that we be allowed to have a South Side Frenchy’s Field. Dirt that will allow the rain to be absorbed back into the earth.”
The Homewise proposal still needs to be approved by the Santa Fe Planning Commission and the City Council. Loftin said the South Meadows park Homewise develops would be incorporated into the city park system.
The current proposal has a mix of 55 one-, two- and three-bedroom single-family homes (the breakdown has not been determined), 42 townhomes and 64 condos.
The one-bedrooms will measure about 600 to 800 square feet, the two-beds about 800 to 1,200 square feet and the three-beds about 1,200 to 1,600 square feet.
The market-rate price for the one-bedroom homes is estimated in the high $200,000s, two-beds in the low $300,000s and three-beds below $400,000, said Daniel Slavin, Homewise’s senior director of real estate development.
The city requires 20 percent affordable housing in developments or payment of a fee in lieu of providing affordable housing; Homewise increased its initial 40 percent commitment for this project to 50 percent.
The affordable housing prices start at $128,500 for one bedroom, $146,750 for two bedrooms and $165,250 for three bedrooms. The one-bedrooms are considered affordable for one person with an income of about $25,000, the two-beds for a household income of about $32,000 and the three-beds for $36,000, according to material provided by Homewise.
The upper household income limit for a family of four for a three-bedroom home is $47,450, Loftin said.
“Now we’re really pushing for affordable housing,” Loftin said.
