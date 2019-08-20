About 330 people are living on Santa Fe’s streets, a 115-person increase from last year’s annual head count by the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness.
One of the people in those faceless numbers is Juan Velarde, 60.
Homeless for about seven years, Velarde said he has lived in Santa Fe for about three years — sleeping in his car, shelters and on the street after struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I cannot always manage on my own,” he said. “I looked for help, and with it, I was able to put my mind back together.”
Counting people like Velarde isn’t easy, and even coalition Executive Director Hank Hughes calls the survey a “one-night snapshot” that vastly undercounts a difficult-to-measure problem.
“We know it’s at least 336 people,” said Mark Oldknow, who manages the numbers for the coalition. “The data tells us the problem is at least this deep, and that’s pretty darn deep.”
Homelessness remains a humanitarian issue that city and state governments have spent a combined $1.6 million tackling in fiscal 2017-18, the latest data show.
Service providers for the homeless say they have little doubt the number of people without permanent shelter is increasing.
“From about the end of 2012 until 2017, the numbers went down pretty steadily all across New Mexico as conditions improved, but the decline has stopped and it seems to be ticking up a little bit,” Hughes said.
The coalition’s head count is done in January by recipients of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants for programs addressing homelessness. Hughes said that while point-in-time data has been collected for more than 20 years, making it one of the longest-running counts, he said it is “not very accurate” in determining who needs services.
According to data from service providers, 12,000 people statewide sought homeless services last year, Hughes said. He estimated between 15,000 to 20,000 people are homeless in New Mexico.
In Santa Fe County, homeless estimates range from more than 300 to more than 2,000 — with the difference in the numbers stemming from varying definitions and logistics for organizing a count.
For example, Santa Fe Public Schools’ Adelante program, which receives federal money from the U.S. Department of Education, estimated that it serves more than 1,700 students and siblings experiencing some form of homelessness, which could mean living on the street, in a motel or families doubling up in houses.
When asked how to improve the count, Oldknow said it is a matter of resources.
“You hear it all the time in government, but it’s true: We need more funding,” he said of the need for more personnel to help quantify the problem. “We need a dedication that we are going to identify everybody.”
“We’re getting better numbers. They’re still not great,” Hughes said. “We’re trying to get a handle on the problem so we know how much money we need to solve it; how many more housing vouches are needed.”
Edward Archuleta, executive director for St. Elizabeth Shelters and Supportive Housing, has worked on and off at the facility for 34 years and said he’s also unsure about numbers.
“It’s a real moving target,” Archuleta said. “I personally have no idea how many homeless people there are. It could be several hundred or several thousand.”
Archuleta said his longevity in the field and relationships he’s built in the community indicate to him that the homeless population is growing.
“Here in Santa Fe, it’s increasing.” he said. “I see more and more people out on the street that are homeless. There’s a lot of new faces I don’t recognize.”
The problem gained added notoriety this winter when Tommy Williamson, a veteran who’d been homeless for years, died in front of a downtown coffee shop. His death added momentum to concerns about the homeless issue in Santa Fe.
The city joined an initiative before his death, called Built for Zero, a national movement to reduce chronic homelessness — defined as single adults who have lived a year or more on the streets or in shelters.
City Community Services Department Director Kyra Ochoa said just getting a number on homelessness doesn’t fix the system or provide more access.
“I wish I had a number, but we can’t get overly focused because we have a lot of work to build a better system and find out who these people are,” she said.
“We just have to build a system that is so great that people wouldn’t have to think twice before asking for help, whatever their situation,” Ochoa added.
Velarde said he’s also seen an increase in homeless people in Santa Fe, but he said programs to help people on the streets can’t be one size fits all.
“A little help at the right time, a little caring makes a huge difference,” he said. “The intent is great, but it needs people caring, society acting and professionals working on the care for us as individuals.”