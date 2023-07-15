Sitting on a street corner in Santa Fe with a sign identifying himself as a U.S. Navy veteran, Dan Lopez didn’t mind the short, cool burst of rain that came down on a recent sun-filled afternoon.
It was a gift for someone used to living in the heat of the sun.
“I’m not tough. I’m lucky,” he said with a smile, seeing the upside of the bad things that brought him to the streets a few years ago. “I’m a sailor.”
A sailor yes, but one now adrift on a sea of desert, living out of a shopping cart, doing the occasional odd job but mostly panhandling.
He does not want to come in off the streets. “I’m free, and that’s the way it’s going to be,” he said.
His story is not unique. Those working to help homeless veterans into transitional housing say they are up against a number of challenges. They find many do not want to leave the streets. Some do not want to play by civilian or governmental rules that require them to give up alcohol or drugs to get into transitional housing. Others want to tough it out, as they did in the military, and regroup as they were taught to do.
“Freedom — they like the freedom,” said Brock Wolff, CEO of the nonprofit Veterans Integration Centers — known as the VIC — in Albuquerque, which provides support services and transitional housing for eligible homeless veterans.
Wolff and other VIC officials say their program, funded primarily by federal dollars, has eligibility requirements that include proof of military service; a vow to not use drugs or alcohol in transitional housing sites; and a commitment to undergo treatment for substance abuse, mental illness or participate in life-skill programs.
Many homeless vets sign up and make progress as a result, they say.
Others do not want to make such a deal.
“They don’t like the rules,” said Tim Pesavento, a U.S. Air Force veteran who serves as program director for the VIC. “If they have a little bit of income, they figure out a way to do what they want and not answer to anybody.”
Ray Givens, a U.S. Army veteran who was chronically homeless for years before the VIC helped him get grounded, said another challenge to drawing homeless vets into the VIC program is their pride in service.
“Some of them don’t want help because they are proud of what they did and who they are,” he said in an interview.
He knows that feeling. Bouncing around from motel room to motel room with his wife and children, he was reluctant to ask for help until someone pointed him toward the VIC. What started with a hot meal and a few nights in a local motel turned into a road to redemption, a job and the recovery of his self-esteem, he said.
There are other factors that build barriers to helping homeless veterans, like getting an accurate count of how many there are and where they are.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development conducts regular one-night counts of homeless people, usually in January. Based on the agency’s 2022 data, there are 582,462 homeless people in the United States. The agency says about 13% are veterans.
HUD estimates there are 2,560 homeless people in New Mexico. That means about 330 of them are veterans. Wolff doesn’t buy it.
“I would say it’s at least double that,” he said.
He and other VIC administrators say it’s difficult to get an accurate count of the homeless population in general: Many are transient. Some avoid social contact altogether, and others, upon seeing someone approach with a notepad to take a count, disappear.
Others may not be on the street, he said, and thus are not counted. Some live out of their cars or surf from couch to couch or manage to scrape up enough money to stay in cheap motels.
Lopez has done the couch surfing and cheap motel route in the past, though not in Santa Fe.
“There ain’t no cheap motels in Santa Fe,” the Albuquerque native said with a laugh.
The city of Santa Fe, working with the nonprofit Santa Fe Veterans Alliance, is trying to get an accurate count of its homeless veteran population. The city has hired a contract worker to connect with homeless vets in the city, said Julie Sanchez, director of the Community Health and Safety Department.
That navigator, Sanchez said in an interview, counted 189 individual veterans who are homeless or on the verge of homelessness in Santa Fe between August 2022 and June 2023. The alliance is working to find out more about those veterans to make a plan to help them, she said.
Mayor Alan Webber said officials must do more than just count when it comes to helping homeless veterans. A one-point-in-time count is “useless,” he said in an interview.
“You need constant outreach efforts to see who is on the street, what their names are, how long they have been there, why are they there,” he said. “Are they people living here for a long time or passing through?”
Once you collect that data and build a relationship with those veterans, you can start looking for resources to help them, he said.
There are other challenges to helping vets get off the streets and into stable housing, Wolff said. One is the rising cost of apartments in the state. The VIC has a little over $900 per month per client to use to find studio apartments. Even most studios go for much more than that, Wolff and Pesavento said.
“A landlord has the capability right now to pick and choose who they want as clients. If they have somebody with a good-paying job that has three times the income of the rent they are going to be paying, they would much rather pick that client than somebody who is going to be trying to receive assistance from us or somebody else,” Pesavento said.
Wolff told members of the Legislature’s interim Military and Veterans Affairs Committee earlier this month the federal government magnified the problem by cutting the daily rate to place homeless people in transitional housing from $120 to $64 per day following the official end of the COVID-19 emergency in May.
Fundraising efforts, plus $150,000 in state money secured in this year’s budget by Sen. Harold Pope, D-Albuquerque, have helped bridge that financial gap for now, Wolff said. He hopes the U.S. Congress will increase the daily rate by year’s end.
Otherwise, he said, agencies like his will have to trim services such as case management programs to make up for the drop in funding, and “you can’t get them to where you want them to go.”
Still, the VIC has had its share of successes, as have the veterans who have stuck with it. Based on the nonprofit’s data, 65% of veterans who get into its transitional housing eventually find permanent housing, Wolff said.
He said the VIC offers more than just wraparound services and housing: “no judgment.”
One bad thing leads to another
Interviews with several homeless vets indicate anything and everything can derail a life that once seemed normal.
Their stories are not always easy to piece together. Maybe they forgot part of them, or want to forget part of them. Perhaps they can’t recall some of the more painful moments and personal missteps that brought them down from a comfortable lifestyle to a routine of living in dirty clothes, carrying their lives in a plastic bag, asking for handouts and rifling through dumpsters for leftovers.
For David Griego of Albuquerque, it was a relationship with a woman gone bad, estrangement from his family, jobs drying up and the loss of an apartment. He ended up living in his car — a life, he said, many homeless people “slowly get used to.”
He found his way to the VIC, began volunteering there in the food pantry — which offers free sacks of groceries to both homeless veterans and the homeless population in general — and now lives in a transitional apartment complex with another veteran as his roommate. Now in his early 60s, he wants to find a job and a permanent place to live so he doesn’t have to spend so much time in the back seat.
Lopez’s recollection of what went wrong, related against the backdrop of passing vehicles at a busy intersection not far from downtown Santa Fe, involves losing a house through a family dispute, losing his job — he worked in plastering, construction and the service industry — falling behind in child support and ending up with a bank account that was overdrawn by $600 or $800.
It doesn’t help that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he said.
Lopez served in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1977 to 1986 as an aviation ground support electric technician on the USS Independence and the USS America. He said it gave him “ears that scream.”
It is a constant ringing in his ears that sounds like a combination of crickets and cicadas singing a song nobody wants to hear — a byproduct of standing so close to aircraft firing up and taking off.
It’s one reason he smokes a lot of marijuana — to dull the pain, he said.
He makes $40 on a good day, he said. Once he took in $154 in less than a half-hour, but that kind of money is rare, he said. He sleeps outdoors, mostly using a tarp, and avoids pitching his tent for fear he’ll be found by people he doesn’t want to find him.
He’s tan from the sun, looks fit, keeps his clothes clean by hauling them in his shopping cart to the laundromat every two weeks. He’s one of those people who pops up on street corners looking for change during the day and then disappears into the sunset at night.
He likes the autonomy of his life, which includes smoking marijuana and drinking a beer if he wants.
“I don’t want to follow the rules. I’m 66 years old.”
How does he eat?
“If I have to panhandle the rest of my life, I don’t care,” he replied.
He signed up for military benefits with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs but said the agency didn’t help him at all. He even tried the VIC several years ago but said they took his dog away from him. (Though the nonprofit does not currently allow its transitional clients to have dogs, that will change once the VIC opens a new facility off Gibson Boulevard in Albuquerque next summer, Wolff said. There are plans for a dog park on-site.)
He thinks he gets more respect, and perhaps more attention, from many motorists and passersby because he wears a U.S. Navy veteran cap and flashes a U.S. Navy veteran sign. On the other hand, many see him as a stereotype and treat him as if he is a piece of — well, words not fit to print in a daily newspaper.
Where does he see himself in a year?
“I hope I’m not out here, but if I am …” Then his voice trailed off.
He said he fights to not turn bitter about the events in his life that put him on the street.
“I’m getting by, by the grace of God,” he said. “I’ve had a guardian angel.”
Where does he live now?
“Where nobody will bother me. Where they won’t run me over,” he said with a slight laugh.
Then he loaded up his shopping cart, pocketed his earnings for the day and rolled away into the sunset.