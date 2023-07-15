Sitting on a street corner in Santa Fe with a sign identifying himself as a U.S. Navy veteran, Dan Lopez didn’t mind the short, cool burst of rain that came down on a recent sun-filled afternoon.

It was a gift for someone used to living in the heat of the sun.

“I’m not tough. I’m lucky,” he said with a smile, seeing the upside of the bad things that brought him to the streets a few years ago. “I’m a sailor.”

Recommended for you