A Santa Fe police officer looks for evidence Thursday evening near the site of the Kit Carson obelisk outside the federal courthouse in downtown Santa Fe. The monument to the frontiersman was partially torn down Thursday night.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will lead the investigation into the attempted toppling of a downtown monument honoring 19th century scout and frontiersman Kit Carson. 

Vandals destroyed the top of the monument Thursday night in what was apparently an attempt to bring down the 20-foot obelisk.

It was unclear if anyone involved had been apprehended. In an email, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson offered little information, writing the agency "does not comment on ongoing investigations."

