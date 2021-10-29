Home Run Pizza will shut down Sunday after nearly 36 years at 2801 Rodeo Road, where Rodeo and Zia roads merge.
Zacary Lucero has owned the pizza shop since the beginning in 1986, but the store had been losing money since the start of the pandemic and he said he kept falling more behind in lease payments.
“It’s still a great business, but we’re so far behind on bills,” Lucero said. “We owe several thousands of dollars. Enough is enough.”
Lucero said he applied for numerous pandemic relief grants.
“I never received anything, not a penny,” he said.
He said he will keep the Home Run Pizza stores open in Española and Alcalde. At one time, Lucero also had Home Run Pizza stores on Airport Road and Alameda Street, but they closed many years ago.
“Once something happens — I win the lottery — I’ll be back in Santa Fe,” Lucero said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.