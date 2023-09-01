TAOS — More than two weeks after failing to deliver a new charter to Town Clerk Francella Garcia by an Aug. 14 deadline, members of the Taos Home Rule Charter Commission wonder what to do next.

A charter would enable the Taos governing body to craft local laws, policies and procedures — as long as they don't contradict state law — as the Santa Fe City Council does. However, the seven-member charter commission notified town officials it could not reach a consensus on a home rule charter following a contentious, monthslong process. 

At the end of the commission's 180-day period to draft a charter, Commissioner Vince Bowers said, "We are not ready to submit anything to the council of any substance. This whole process is well-intentioned, but poorly informed, poorly supported and poorly executed."

