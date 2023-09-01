TAOS — More than two weeks after failing to deliver a new charter to Town Clerk Francella Garcia by an Aug. 14 deadline, members of the Taos Home Rule Charter Commission wonder what to do next.
A charter would enable the Taos governing body to craft local laws, policies and procedures — as long as they don't contradict state law — as the Santa Fe City Council does. However, the seven-member charter commission notified town officials it could not reach a consensus on a home rule charter following a contentious, monthslong process.
At the end of the commission's 180-day period to draft a charter, Commissioner Vince Bowers said, "We are not ready to submit anything to the council of any substance. This whole process is well-intentioned, but poorly informed, poorly supported and poorly executed."
Just 12 of the state's 106 municipalities have chosen to operate under the framework of self-governance.
The Taos commission is the first in the history of home rule in New Mexico not to complete its task, said Chairman Luis Reyes, who faced criticism for serving on the commission because he often does business with the town in his role as CEO of the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative.
After the commission's final meeting in mid-August, Reyes said, he went to see Clerk Garcia, and then went to the mayor's office to learn what the commission's next step should be.
"Really, what I was waiting for was guidance from the mayor," Reyes said. "I talked to legal counsel, but it's hard to find a straight answer."
Reyes told The Taos News after the final meeting he thought the timing just wasn't right for adopting a charter.
"My perception is that the [Taos Council] wasn't ready to look at a charter," he said. "They do have a lot of issues in front of them that I think are probably more pressing. And then [to] introduce a kind of a new form of governance, I think then that was just going to be overwhelming."
He noted the charter was a campaign promise of Taos Mayor Pascual Maestas, who announced in April he would not seek a second term in office.
Home Rule Commissioner Stephens Hall unsuccessfully moved at the commission's last meeting to turn over only a charter preamble to the Town Council.
He called for a special meeting Aug. 21, writing in an email to fellow commissioners that the commission and community "should maximize our self-government by liberally construing our opportunity to forge our own destiny, and establish a reasoned, decent, ethical and moral understanding of how we now proceed in this 'uncharted water.' ”
He cited state statute and argued Reyes could call a special meeting to vote on a charter proposed by a commissioner Aug. 14.
Bowers disagreed, asserting the commission's time is up.
"I object to such a procedure and to the interpretation of the law," Bowers replied.
He added, "The proposal is contrary to common sense and statutory construction of the New Mexico Constitution. The time limits of the commission having expired, there is no authority for convening another meeting, and to do so would be illegal."
Reyes said he didn't see the point in calling a special meeting until the town's governing body addressed the issue.
"We did our job, and this is what we got," Reyes said.