Home prices in Santa Fe likely will remain breathtaking.
And backbreaking.
Demand for homes by people who can afford them far outpaces the supply for those at the middle and lower rungs of the income ladder, according to recently released figures from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
The net effect: A hardening of prices that will continue to squeeze those with modest incomes as they hunt for housing.
“Barring another Great Depression or even Great Recession, I don’t see home prices going back to what they were in 2019,” said Michael O’Donnell, acting director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of New Mexico.
In the first quarter of 2019, the median home price in Santa Fe’s most densely populated sector was $287,000. The first quarter of 2022 saw that median at $400,000, 13.5 percent above the same period in 2021, Santa Fe Association of Realtors statistics show.
The area in question includes much of the city’s south side, from St. Francis Drive to N.M. 599 and from Interstate 25 to Alameda Street.
Home sales and prices traditionally — though not always — rise in the second quarter as the weather warms up and school ends.
“I do believe it’s going to continue going up,” said Andrea Dobyns, president of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors’ board of directors. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but I don’t see it going down. There [aren’t] a lot of homes for sale.”
Inventory of homes on the market hit a record low of 127 in the first quarter, a contrast to 234 a year ago and 446 in 2020. But inventory has been consistently and relentlessly drifting downward since 2008 when the Santa Fe inventory peaked at more than 2,000 home as the housing market crashed in the Great Recession.
This calculates to a 0.8-month supply of homes. Four to six months is generally considered a balanced market between buyers and sellers.
“So many homes were bought so quickly,” Dobyns said. “If people are living in those homes, they aren’t going to go on the market soon. We don’t build out like many cities do. You have to build homes to bring prices down.”
The first-quarter median home price for the entirety of Santa Fe County was a record high $622,500 — an 11.5 percent year-over-year increase. Within the city of Santa Fe, the median price was $480,000, up 12.9 percent, and across the remainder of the county minus Santa Fe the median was $796,580, with high-end homes soaring 22.8 percent, association stats revealed.
“What really needs to happen is there needs to be greater supply,” O’Donnell said. “Santa Fe is in a unique place. There are some constraints to building homes.”
Santa Fe County has no “cheap” area. The median-priced south-side sector west of St. Francis Drive, where the median price is $400,000, is the lowest-priced sector among the 10 areas the association monitors in the county.
“In Albuquerque, there are things available,” O’Donnell said. “You may not want to live in that part of town. In Santa Fe, there is nothing available.”
Those few homes that do get put up for sale draw many homebuyers on the hunt.
“If it’s under $400,000, I’ve heard Realtors say there are 10, 15, 20 offers,” Dobyns said. “At $500,000 to $700,000, if the home is priced correctly, then you can have 10 offers.”
Homes are being snapped up in an average 30 days on the market. The last four quarters have had homes sold the fastest in all the years the association has tracked statistics since 2005.
The listing price typically ends up as the selling price — if buyers aren’t offering more than list price.
“How are people affording those homes at $500,000 as first-time homebuyers?” Dobyns asked. “That is a bigger conversation about housing for all. It’s a conversation as a community and a city.”
