RIO RANCHO — On a sunny, windy Tuesday afternoon, a group of expectant families from throughout New Mexico stood outside the National Guard Readiness Center.
A few young children waved American flags and held homemade signs with messages like: "Our Hero SSG Robert Chavez" and "Welcome Home Daddy."
At 1:40 p.m., the celebration began.
A coach bus pulled into the parking lot, and more than 30 soldiers from the New Mexico Army National Guard's 3631st Signal Company filed out after a 10-month deployment to the Middle East.
Sheri Wedel of White Rock said she had been hoping her husband of nearly 15 years, 1st Lt. Elrond Wedel, might be home for Christmas, but she was surprised to be able to welcome him home before Thanksgiving. She discovered he would be returning just days before the holiday and brought their three daughters to see their father get off the bus.
Wedel said her husband was returning from his first overseas deployment, which made for a longer and more difficult separation than previous postings, such as his four-month stint within the U.S. for emergency response during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was really hard at first because we knew it was going to be a long time that he would be away," Sheri Wedel said, adding she and her daughters had to factor in a large time difference in order to make occasional video calls with him.
They reunited in the gymnasium of the armory, giving tight hugs, the currency of the day.
Not everyone got the classic welcome: Staff Sgt. Lorenzo Cordova of Taos said that while he was excited to see his wife, two children and mother, their reunion would have to wait until the weekend.
"My wife is a teacher, and it's really hard for her to take time off," Cordova said.
Like other soldiers in his unit, Cordova's work while deployed involved managing the Army's communications systems with cables and fiber optics, allowing him to gain experience maintaining the equipment.
The 3631st is staffed with a variety of cable systems personnel — sometimes referred to as "cable dogs" — and radio operators trained to ensure secure communications for an Army National Guard brigade out of Texas. The unit was deployed to assist with Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East.
National Guard officials said the exact location of the deployment was classified.
"It's highly specialized work," said Hank Minitrez, director of public affairs for the New Mexico National Guard. "It's deployments like this that give them valuable experience for future disasters and deployments."
The training overseas, he added, will be useful if the Guard is called to respond to disasters, such as the devastating fires and floods experienced in Northern New Mexico earlier this year.
Minitrez said soldiers hailing from anywhere from Taos to Las Cruces arrived at the Rio Rancho armory following an 11-hour bus ride from Texas, where they landed near Fort Hood.
"All the top brass" were present to welcome the unit home, Minitrez said, including two top generals in the New Mexico National Guard.
Brig. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, adjutant general of the state, noted the emotional response and deep pride displayed by soldiers and their families during the reunion.
"We're proud of these guys," Aguilar said. "They went out and did what their nation needed them to do in the Middle East."
He said the National Guard has a reintegration program that will assist soldiers by coordinating services such as financial support, behavioral health treatment or health insurance upon reentry. The National Guard also will be checking in with each soldier periodically over the coming months, Aguilar said.
"The rotation of units coming in and going out is a little fluid," Aguilar said, "so it's good when they can get home for the holidays."
Seven Army National Guard soldiers in an aviation regiment also returned home earlier this month after a deployment in Colombia to fly in assistance of troops stationed near Bogotá.