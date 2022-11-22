A Santa Fe man whose leg was amputated after he was run over by a forklift driven by a Home Depot employee is suing the worker and the hardware store chain for negligence.

Santiago Brito — then 71 — had just left McDonald’s and was walking with his cane north on Richards Avenue in July when he was struck by the forklift driven by Dawn Laughter, according to a lawsuit filed on his behalf earlier this month.

The impact knocked Brito’s cane away and he fell to the ground, according to the complaint. Laughter subsequently drove over his right foot, causing a severe injury which eventually resulted in the amputation of his leg below the knee.

