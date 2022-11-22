A Santa Fe man whose leg was amputated after he was run over by a forklift driven by a Home Depot employee is suing the worker and the hardware store chain for negligence.
Santiago Brito — then 71 — had just left McDonald’s and was walking with his cane north on Richards Avenue in July when he was struck by the forklift driven by Dawn Laughter, according to a lawsuit filed on his behalf earlier this month.
The impact knocked Brito’s cane away and he fell to the ground, according to the complaint. Laughter subsequently drove over his right foot, causing a severe injury which eventually resulted in the amputation of his leg below the knee.
Laughter told a police officer who responded to the scene she was driving the equipment in the bike lane when she felt a bump and looked back and saw Brito on the ground.
She called 911 and stayed with him until police arrived, according to a Santa Fe Police Department report.
It does not appear Laughter — whose name is spelled Dawni in the lawsuit but Dawn in the police report — was cited for any traffic violations in connection with the incident.
According to the lawsuit, Laughter, then 32, couldn’t see Brito because the load on the forklift was stacked so high it obstructed her vision and she was working alone without a “spotter” to help her navigate the equipment safely.
Home Depot’s policy requires two employees be present during operation of a forklift, according to the lawsuit, which contends the forklift was not properly equipped to be driven on a public roadway and did not have proper lighting to navigate a roadway or bike path at night.
The company’s corporate communications department declined to comment on the lawsuit Tuesday. The New Mexican’s attempts to contact Laughter were unsuccessful.
Brito’s lawsuit accuses Laughter and Home Depot of negligence and seeks an unspecified amount of actual and punitive damages and legal costs.
Other people have been seriously injured or killed in forklift accidents at Home Depot facilities across the country, the lawsuit says.
Nicolas and Jessica Edison filed a lawsuit against the company last year alleging Nicholas Edison had his chest crushed and was pinned against the bed of his truck by a Home Depot employee using a forklift to load bricks into the bed of their vehicle in Wentzville, Mo., according to a story in the
St. Louis Record.
A police report lists a Shonto, Ariz., address for Laughter. Brito’s civil lawsuit says Laughter is a Santa Fe resident.