Legal proceedings in the cases against Jesus Gonzalez and Chrystyne Sanchez began Thursday in state court, three days after Gonzalez was accused of armed robbery at Santa Fe's Home Depot and leading police on two vehicle pursuits.

Following their first video appearances before First District Court Judge T. Glenn Ellington, Gonzalez and Sanchez were both scheduled for a joint pretrial detention hearing to be held Wednesday. Both are being held in Santa Fe County jail pending the hearing.

Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist said Sanchez — who is accused of driving in Monday's second vehicle pursuit — is facing zero to 8 and a half years in prison, and a $21,000 fine based on four felony charges and one misdemeanor his office plans to file in District Court.

