TAOS — The Holy Cross Medical Center board of directors has chosen James Kiser, who has 30 years of experience in health care management, as interim CEO as the hospital conducts a national search for a permanent leader.

Longtime CEO Bill Patten — who was brought on in 2015 — is set to retire in September.

Paul Sands, the hospital board’s newly elected chairman, said the executive committee highly recommended Kiser. He will begin his orientation Aug. 15 and will transition to the interim CEO position in mid-September.

