TAOS — The Holy Cross Medical Center board of directors has chosen James Kiser, who has 30 years of experience in health care management, as interim CEO as the hospital conducts a national search for a permanent leader.
Longtime CEO Bill Patten — who was brought on in 2015 — is set to retire in September.
Paul Sands, the hospital board’s newly elected chairman, said the executive committee highly recommended Kiser. He will begin his orientation Aug. 15 and will transition to the interim CEO position in mid-September.
Sands declined to discuss Kiser’s salary or the amount Patten is paid at the publicly supported hospital.
In 2020, The Taos News reported Patten was paid a salary of $301,550, an amount that didn’t include the value of his benefits package.
Kiser, who has expressed interest in the permanent CEO position, previously served as CEO for Montrose Memorial Hospital in Montrose, Colo.
He has served as what’s known in the industry as a “turnaround specialist” — a person or company that specializes in rescuing hospitals on the brink of closure.
Kiser served on one of the American Hospital Association’s regional policy boards during his time in Colorado, which he said gave him “the opportunity and good fortune to work with leaders from New Mexico at that time.”
Moving to Taos with his wife, Lorie, Kiser said, was a dream come true. “My wife and I grew up in the Rocky Mountains and selfishly always knew of Taos as a beautiful area. We were able to visit in April and fell in love with the location and the people.”
He added, “As with all rural communities, there is a need for preferential treatment of poor and vulnerable populations. We have to ensure access to safe, high-quality patient care.”
Since entering the health care administration field in 1990, Kiser has served as CEO at seven hospitals beginning in 1997. While he has provided leadership at several large urban hospitals, Sands said Kiser’s experience at the helm of rural hospitals, including Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson, Mont., which is licensed as a critical access hospital like Holy Cross, made him a great candidate for the interim position.
Sands noted the board of directors is committed to “taking its time” to conduct a thorough search for a qualified person with prior CEO experience who will commit to an extended run at Holy Cross. He also indicated the hospital board had sought to fill the interim position from within but was not successful in identifying a current employee who wanted the job.
“We did look internally, but no one came forward before the interview with Mr. Kiser was conducted,” Sands said.
After Kiser takes over from Patten, three central hospital leadership positions — CEO, chief financial officer and chief nursing officer — will be led by people working in an interim capacity.
Sands said he is optimistic that after the board begins interviewing qualified permanent CEO candidates later this year, the hiring processes for the permanent CFO and permanent CNO positions will not be far behind.
“Nursing is very important on the labor front and in overall hospital performance,” Sands said. “A good CNO — and that’s hard to find — will make sure things are in place and things are being followed.”
