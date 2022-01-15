TAOS — Citing a significant surge in new cases of the coronavirus's omicron variant, supply shortages and a lack of staffing, Holy Cross Medical Center announced Friday the hospital has activated crisis standards of care.
The classification has been used throughout the pandemic to describe a significant shift in a medical facility's operations when the volume of patients seeking care greatly outnumbers the amount of beds and other resources available to treat them.
While crisis standards are in place, a hospital is able to determine which patients it provides care for locally and which it may recommend for treatment at other facilities. This is the first time Holy Cross has activated crisis standards during the pandemic.
The announcement follows a Thursday report in USA Today describing the experience of a 65-year-old New Mexico man who was transferred from another hospital to Holy Cross, where he said he was given an EKG but was then told no beds were available — at the local hospital or anywhere in the state.
The hospital previously has faced bed shortages. In October, Ken Early was visiting Taos with his family when he had a heart attack at a grocery store. His daughter, Elizabeth Kolliopoulos, told The Taos News her father was rushed to Holy Cross, where he was told no beds were available. She said her father died while the hospital unsuccessfully sought an intensive care unit bed for him at a nearby hospital.
Holy Cross CEO Bill Patten wrote in an email Friday the hospital's ICU was full as of midnight Thursday, with six patients. He said the facility was treating seven COVID-19 patients, "which is the lowest it has been in a couple of weeks, at least."
