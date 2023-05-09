Correction appended.

Gerhard Maschkowski thought he would die at 19.

By then a survivor of the Holocaust, he had been through years of forced labor and torture at the hands of Germany’s Nazi regime, but feared he would not make it through a monthslong death march near the end of World War II.

050923_LS_Holocaust_4.JPG

People listens to Auschwitz survivor Gerhard Maschkowski, who spoke Tuesday in Santa Fe about his experiences during the Holocaust.
050923_LS_Holocaust_2.JPG

Gerhard Maschkowski shows a faded tattoo on his arm Tuesday that he received from Nazis during World War II. Maschkowski was a prisoner in Auschwitz and a survivor of the Auschwitz death march. The number is 117028.

Recommended for you