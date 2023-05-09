Gerhard Maschkowski thought he would die at 20.
By then a survivor of the Holocaust, he had been through years of forced labor and torture at the hands of Germany’s Nazi regime, but feared he would not make it through a monthslong death march near the end of World War II.
Maschkowski, a recent Santa Fe arrival, will turn 98 on May 19.
“Whenever I get my ticket, that’s it,” he said, referring to the end of his life. “So far, I didn’t pay for it, I guess.”
The Santa Fe Jewish Center honored Maschkowski on Tuesday with an opportunity to share his story during a dinner at the home of Rabbi Berel Levertov, where he charmed attendees with witty humor and a sharp mind. While the event was planned around the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer, Levertov said the occasion also fit well with the nonagenarian’s positive message and overall spirit.
“Lag BaOmer celebrates miracles and … his story is more about miracles and perseverance,” the rabbi said. “He told me one snippet of his story, and it was about a miracle that he had, and [another] miracle. That’s what stuck.”
Maschkowski moved to Santa Fe in March with his daughter and son-in-law after years of living in California. He recently reached out to Levertov and said he wanted to connect with the local community.
His daughter, Susan Dyson, said she hadn’t heard all of her father’s story of survival — from the devastation of Kristallnacht to his time at Auschwitz — until about 10 years ago, when he spoke to students at Big Bear High School in San Bernardino County, Calif.
She knew about some of the things that had happened in her father’s youth, but her parents rarely discussed the Holocaust, she said. “And when they did talk about certain things, they talked in German so we wouldn’t understand.”
Maschkowski was forthcoming Tuesday.
After a homemade barbecue dinner, an introduction and prayers by Levertov, he was helped to a makeshift stage and handed a microphone.
Maschkowski recounted parts of his childhood and the prejudice he and his people faced early in his life.
“Because of my Jewish religion, I was shunned after 1933,” he said. “Hitler became chancellor of Germany — the years 1933 to ’45 were the worst, the worst times of my life. I was torn away from my parents. My education ended in seventh grade.”
He recalled being transported to Auschwitz at 17. He had been packed into a cattle car with about 100 other people on a train, he said. The Nazis forced them all to share a bucket for “hygiene.”
“When we arrived, they opened the doors, and that is when we realized we were prisoners,” Maschkowski said. “We were chased out of the cattle cars and assembled, and then there was a selection. The selection was 14 to 35 [years of age]. The rest of them go to the gas.”
Maschkowski would spend about two years experiencing the horrors of the infamous concentration camp. The death march that came after was equally horrifying.
He walked from January 1945 until April, he said.
“Out of the 3,000 [people on the march], only 180 actually survived the whole thing,” Dyson said as she sat next to her father. “Some of them ate too much right away, and if you do, you die after you’re starved. He only weighed 70 pounds at the end of the march.”
Maschkowski said he and two friends, Werner Koppel and Benjamin Feingersch, stayed together throughout the death march. At times, he said, it did not look like he was going to make it.
“We stayed together until the 23rd of April. They were carrying me. … We decided that either we all die or just me because I was the weakest and they were carrying me,” he said.
All three men survived the march; Maschkowski is the only one remaining.
After the march, he went on to discover both of his parents were alive — he found them at a displaced people’s camp in Bavaria, where he also met his future wife, Ursula. The couple had three children and a marriage that lasted until his wife’s death in 2005.
Rachel Reyes, one of Maschkowski’s caregivers who attended Tuesday’s event, said she jumped at the opportunity to spend time with the Holocaust survivor.
“He says sometimes people get tired of hearing his stories. I’ll never get tired,” Reyes said. “Nobody wants to hear that kind of a story, but to hear his ability to survive all that he went through and still have such a positive attitude, and still be able to smile — I think I get more from caring for him than he could ever get from any one of us.”