Coronavirus came through the door of the Candyman last Friday in the form of a well-known actor, producer and musician who was shooting a movie in New Mexico.
Idris Elba, 47, announced Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had visited Candyman Strings & Things, a popular 50-year-old music store in Santa Fe, one day last week.
Upon hearing the news around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Candyman owner Rand Cook closed the store.
"We just felt for the safety and health of our employees, teachers, customers and the community at large, the must prudent decision would be to immediately close the business and begin game-planning," Cook said by phone Monday.
He said he and the store's 25 employees are all "feeling healthy, everybody feels good," but all of them will go into a self-quarantine for a period of at least 14 days, recommended by health officials for anyone who suspects they may have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.
"Making sure our employees are cared for and everybody stays healthy is the most important thing," he said. "This is very preventive — none of us have symptoms."
Elba, an English actor who played Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, was in New Mexico shooting the Western The Harder They Fall.
The Netflix production was slated to begin filming in the Santa Fe area this month. But on Monday, the New Mexico Film Office announced all Netflix and NBC Universal productions in the state were halting production for at least two weeks to "reassess" the situation in light of the COVID-19 crisis. All other productions have also stopped.
Elba posted a video Monday in which he said he discovered Friday he was exposed to someone who had tested positive to coronavirus and immediately got a test.
"It sucks," he said in the video. "I'm doing OK. ... This is serious."
Elba said he was not feeling any symptoms from the virus — coughing, shortness of breath or a fever — and warned such lack of awareness "can really spread it."
He said he has been in self-quarantine since he got the test results Monday. He said his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, has not yet had a test but is feeling healthy.
It's unclear if Elba is still in New Mexico.
Cook said a friend of his called him Monday after seeing Elba's video on a Facebook post. Cook said he immediately felt "an amount of dread" when he realized Elba had come into the store last week to talk with employees and buy a guitar and other musical products.
Cook — who said he and his staff had begun taking preventive measures to limit the spread of coronavirus by regularly disinfecting the store and washing their hands three weeks ago — realized he had to move fast to protect his employees and customers.
"I'm frightened," he said. "There's no question about it. I'm deeply concerned about the well-being of my staff and my company."
Cook and his wife, Cindy, who have run the store for more than a decade, said they contacted the state Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to see about getting tested for COVID-19.
"They said we couldn't be tested until we show symptoms or until there are more test kits available," he said.
He said he will pay all of his employees through the month of March and will work to find resources to support them during the closure.
"We don't know where this thing is going to go," he said. "We may be living in a world where everything shuts down."
