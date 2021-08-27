Some of the thousands of evacuees being airlifted out of Afghanistan will be housed temporarily at Holloman Air Force Base in Otero County, senior White House officials confirmed Friday.
Holloman is the fifth military base to be identified as a destination for refugees fleeing the Taliban after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The other four installations that will hold refugees include Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey; Fort McCoy in Wisconsin; Fort Lee in Virginia; and Fort Bliss in El Paso. According to some reports, some evacuees are being housed in New Mexico as part of Fort Bliss' sprawling complex, which extends into Doña Ana and Otero counties.
Officials were unable to say how many evacuees have been transferred to New Mexico so far or how many the government anticipates will arrive here, noting the military is "figuring out capacity in real time as they build out these facilities."
Officials said three categories of people are being flown out of Afghanistan, where the U.S. established a military presence 20 years ago as part of its war on terror following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center's twin towers and the Pentagon.
Evacuees include U.S. citizens and green card holders; U.S. allies who are eligible for special immigrant visas — including Afghans who worked for the U.S. military as translators and interpreters — and "other vulnerable and at-risk Afghans," according to a news briefing Friday.
Officials said incoming refugees are being flown to countries in Europe and Asia for "biometric and biographic security screens" before arriving in the United States, where they will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.
The U.S. is "in the process of determining how to offer vaccines" to the refugees, an official said Friday.
Once they arrive at the military bases, officials said, evacuees will be connected with resettlement agencies, which can help them begin to establish lives in the U.S. and figure out "where it makes sense to go."
The goal, one official said, is to get the people to the installations and moving them out again as quickly as possible "because others are waiting."
"The goal [is] not to have them spending anything like months at these sites," one official said.
Officials said where the refugees make their new lives will not be dependent on where they first arrive in the country but where it makes sense for them to settle. Officials said they would take into account variables such as family ties and employment skills.
