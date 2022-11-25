spotlight Feature photos Holiday wonder lights up Santa Fe Plaza The New Mexican Richard Olmsted Paginator Author email Nov 25, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 One-year old twin sisters Emily and Serenity get boosts to see the holiday lights and for family photos on Friday on the Plaza for a lighting ceremony. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican Rose Mata dances with Gene Romero on Friday while watching the annual lighting of the Plaza. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Santa and Mrs. Claus wave from the back of a fire engine while circling the Plaza on Friday evening to kick off the holiday lighting of the trees. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican Layla and Charlie Tomphson wait in line as their father buys them glow sticks Friday evening during the lighting of the Plaza. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Eva Wonder looks in awe at the colorful holiday lights strung around the Plaza on Friday evening with her father, Ray Wonder. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Emerson Ravyn of Santa Fe kisses his daughter, Tala Ravyndale, 4, on Friday during the annual lighting of the Plaza. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Lauren Crupper, her husband, Jesse Crupper, and their 3-year-old son Huck Crupper, all of Kansas City, Mo., enjoy the annual lighting of the Plaza on Friday evening. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Marianne Thomas of Santa Fe takes a selfie with her friend Merle Traficante of Pittsburgh, Pa., while watching the annual lighting of the Plaza on Friday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Alejandra Ordoñez and her son, James, enjoy the lights on the Plaza during the annual lighting ceremony Friday. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican Luis Cruz and Jesus Ontiveros stand among the lights after playing with Mariachi Milagro on Friday on the Plaza during the annual lighting ceremony. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican Román Case, 3, plays with a light saber Friday before the countdown for Plaza lighting ceremony. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican Maureen Garabis plays with her chile lights necklace as her uncle, Antonio Garabis, joins in on the fun Friday at the lighting of the Plaza. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Becca Bear sits on top of her friend, Myrah Duda, as they talk to Tyler White on Friday during the lighting of the Plaza. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A crowd on the Plaza erupted with delight Friday evening as organizers turned on 30,000 LED lights strung in trees to kick off Santa Fe’s holiday season. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard Olmsted Paginator Author email Follow Richard Olmsted Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesPolice identify UNM student killed in Saturday shootingAffidavit: ‘Revenge’ led to fatal shooting on UNM campusRio Arriba County man serving sentence for murder claims guard assaulted himSanta Fe police looking for suspect in Panera Bread robberyEspañola begins enforcing third attempt at panhandling ordinanceFelipe's Tacos bids farewell in DecemberNMSU-UNM postpone basketball game after fatal campus shootingHome Depot sued after pedestrian loses leg following forklift crashMichaelann Perea: Spirit of giving lives onOnce-homeless Santa Fe man, with family, feeds those in need Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat GOP chairman has apologists; does he have the votes? Rescue Report Animal rescuer pours heart into saving unwanted pets Tales of Tails Giving thanks for dogs Magic Table One-dish wonder: Roasted chicken thighs