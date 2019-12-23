Hours of operation at a number of offices and institutions in Santa Fe will be affected by the observance of Christmas:
u Most government offices will close by noon Tuesday and not reopen until Thursday, including city, county and state nonemergency offices.
u Santa Fe Trails bus service Tuesday will follow the Saturday schedule, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no service Wednesday.
u North Central Regional Transit District “blue bus” service will be provided on the 255 Mountain Trail route Tuesday and Wednesday.
u Rail Runner Express passenger trains will not operate Wednesday.
u Post offices are closed Wednesday and regular mail delivery suspended.
u Santa Fe Public Schools and Santa Fe Community College are not holding classes this week.
u City of Santa Fe trash and recycling curbside pickup will follow the regular schedule.
The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.