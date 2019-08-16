If you go

What: Santa Fe Indian Market, the world’s largest juried Native American art show, with music and dance performances, food vendors and more. There is no cost to attend.

When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: On the Plaza and surrounding downtown streets.

Learn more: Several additional events associated with Indian Market require tickets or online registration. For additional information about the Indian Market and related events, visit swaia.org.