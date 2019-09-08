Crowds of people lined the streets of downtown Santa Fe Sunday to watch this year’s Historical/Hysterical parade, an annual event that started in the 1920s as part of the Fiesta de Santa Fe celebration. Mary Richman, a long-time Santa Fean who said she tries to see the parade every year, said she enjoys it because it celebrates “people coming together. And Fiesta is our history, for good or bad.”

Judges reviewed and rated the participants in a variety of categories. The winners are:

Historical

First place: Fiesta Queen and Court

Second place: Taos Fiesta Council

Third place: Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

Hysterical

First place: Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Second place: New Mexico Lowrider and Arte Culture

Third place: Gallitos Soccer

Western

Santa Fe Christian Fellowship Church

Musical

First place: Santa Fe High School Mariachi

Second place: Academy for Technology and the Classic’s string band

Third place: The Santa Fe Bears

School

First place: Nava Elementary School

Second place: Capital High School

Third place: Santa Fe High School