Crowds of people lined the streets of downtown Santa Fe Sunday to watch this year’s Historical/Hysterical parade, an annual event that started in the 1920s as part of the Fiesta de Santa Fe celebration. Mary Richman, a long-time Santa Fean who said she tries to see the parade every year, said she enjoys it because it celebrates “people coming together. And Fiesta is our history, for good or bad.”
Judges reviewed and rated the participants in a variety of categories. The winners are:
Historical
First place: Fiesta Queen and Court
Second place: Taos Fiesta Council
Third place: Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Hysterical
First place: Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
Second place: New Mexico Lowrider and Arte Culture
Third place: Gallitos Soccer
Western
Santa Fe Christian Fellowship Church
Musical
First place: Santa Fe High School Mariachi
Second place: Academy for Technology and the Classic’s string band
Third place: The Santa Fe Bears
School
First place: Nava Elementary School
Second place: Capital High School
Third place: Santa Fe High School