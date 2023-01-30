012523_JG_MLGSaftey4.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during public safety news conference last week at the state Capitol.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican File Photo

Cabinet-level turnover in Lujan Grisham administration

Aging and Long-Term Services Department

Original: Alice Liu McCoy

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community