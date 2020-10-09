Before I was named state historian, I taught history at Rio Rancho High School. I earned a master’s degree in Latin American History from the University of New Mexico, where I was fortunate to work as a research assistant at the Vargas Project.
There, I learned to research, write and edit, and to read and translate Spanish language records from the 1600s and 1700s.
I loved my work and studies and could think of nothing else I’d rather do than be a historian. I loved old documents and imagined my ancestors and other historical figures standing around the table when a certain document was created.
Once I graduated, I became a teacher. After all, history is the study of past events and people and the telling of those stories to future generations. I was shocked when my first class yawned and rolled their eyes. I was further dismayed that I would not be dazzling them every day with my lectures as they eagerly took notes.
This was going to be harder than I thought. I had to do for them what my professors and teachers did for me: I needed to make history come alive for them.
The key was relevance. Why should they care about history? What impact did history have on them?
New Mexico history is relevant and something to care about. It is in your face. It is exciting, compelling, unique — and unavoidable. Pueblos are not communities that existed a thousand years ago; they are here, now, living, thriving. Hispano towns and culture are not just things we learn about from four centuries ago. They are here, now, with us.
Cowboy culture, Jewish immigrants, African explorers and settlers ... they are here, among us. They are part of us. Same goes for Italians, Germans, Asians, Middle Easterners. Our history is our sacred scripture, the holy words of our ancestors. And we still debate the Battle at Acoma in 1599 and the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.
The ancient people saw something special here. So did the Spanish and Mexican mixed-blood settlers of centuries past. Nomadic peoples like the Comanche, Apache, Navajo, and Genízaros (non-Pueblo nomadic Native people who were captured and put into servitude), felt something special here. French trappers did, too. American immigrants also redefined who we are.
That is the nature of history, why we need to study history and learn from history. It is not a relic of the past. It is alive, and we are active players in it.
The different waves of peoples to New Mexico over the centuries all made amazing contributions to our culture and heritage. They created a brilliant tapestry, a mosaic of humanity we can be proud of.
Newcomers captivated by our people, food, music, architecture and art are haunted by New Mexico when they leave. And they never lose that yearning to return someday. Who can blame them? It happens to all of us. It happened to me when I moved to California in the late 1980s. All the while I felt the pull of New Mexico, that yearning to return to my homeland.
When that happens, we are captivated by New Mexico history and culture in a deep, emotional way, as were D.H. Lawrence, Willa Cather, Mabel Dodge Luhan, Georgia O’Keeffe, and so many others before and since. At that moment, we know we have come home.
In this sense we are all state historians, community historians, family historians, with a responsibility to our children and their children to inform them about the things that happened that gave them the world they will inherit. Much like teaching high school, it is a daunting task, but a rewarding one that never stops giving.
I, for one, am fortunate and blessed to be the state historian of this glorious place we call home, New Mexico.
Rob Martínez will write a monthly column on aspects of New Mexico history in The New Mexican. Look for his next column on Nov. 6.
