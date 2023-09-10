From left, James Riveral, Julio Marquez and Donald Gallegos ride the float by the Union Protectiva de Santa Fe calling for the rebuilding of the obelisk at the center of the Plaza during Sunday’s parade. Virgil Vigil, head of the organization, said Sunday was the first time Union Protectiva had taken part in the parade in decades, and wanted to encourage leaders “to restore the Soldiers’ Monument to its original structure.” “If they want to add anything to it, put it someplace else,” Vigil said. “But we want this to remain, as is.”
From left, James Riveral, Julio Marquez and Donald Gallegos ride the float by the Union Protectiva de Santa Fe calling for the rebuilding of the obelisk at the center of the Plaza during Sunday’s parade. Virgil Vigil, head of the organization, said Sunday was the first time Union Protectiva had taken part in the parade in decades, and wanted to encourage leaders “to restore the Soldiers’ Monument to its original structure.” “If they want to add anything to it, put it someplace else,” Vigil said. “But we want this to remain, as is.”
Less than two hours before the start of Sunday’s Historical/Hysterical Parade, Jesus Sánchez, director of EH Modeling Agency, was working briskly with several others to turn a trailer into a Southwestern scene, complete with a backdrop, hay bales and a steer skull.
The finished float would feature a ring of balloons and five teen girls in showy costumes they’ve worn to compete in beauty pageants around the region.
Ximena Gonzalez, 19, who graduated from Capital High School and is studying business administration at the University of New Mexico, said she has watched the yearly parade, which takes place during Fiesta de Santa Fe, since she was a little girl. But this was her first time taking part in it.
Gonzalez pulled her long, white tasseled gloves up her arms and spun around to show her blue and white bejeweled jeans. She wore the outfit to a pageant in San Antonio, Texas, in August competing for Miss Teen Mundial, where she won second runner-up.
“Competing was really fun,” she said. “It helps you get to know yourself and what your potential could be.”
The group has won first prize in the Historical/Hysterical Parade in years past. On Saturday, members created a Barbie-themed float for the New Mexico State Fair Parade in Albuquerque.
There were 77 total entries in Sunday’s parade, said parade Chair Stacy Starr. Usually the parade has closer to 100, she said, but some sports tournaments in the region fell on the parade date this year.
Starr stood at the corner of Guadalupe Street and Alamo Drive, holding a binder and watching over the line of vehicles in the hours before the start of the parade.
Each group that enters the parade can compete for a $150 cash prize in one of five categories: historical, hysterical, musical, school and Western/Horse. Seven judges sitting on the Plaza choose the winners based on creativity, originality and workmanship.
“It’s really hard to get people to judge,” Starr said. “It’s a difficult decision to make because of the creativity that goes into the floats ... and a lot of people don’t want anyone to be upset with them because they voted for somebody else.”
Not far away, a Demonette was sticking jewels to her coach’s forehead. The Santa Fe High School team started arriving at 5:30 a.m. to hold a spot for the parade.
“We can dye your beard?” she asked.
“Yes, you can dye my beard,” varsity assistant basketball coach Jason Kampsky replied.
“Oh my Lord — we’ll just do highlights,” Samantha Clovis, an incoming junior at Santa Fe High, said while opening a tube of yellow paint.
The team had voted to make a float with a Space Jam theme. Kampsky said it was a “good team bonding experience.”
At the front of the parade, riding in a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro, were some basketball referees with the grand marshal group, the Santa Fe Officials Association.
Gary Varela, head of the organization, said it was a “big honor” for the group to act as the grand marshal, and it was the first time it has been asked to do so.
“We need referees,” Varela said, adding the association has only 30 officials for middle school through varsity basketball in the region. The group provides training to anyone interested.
Toward the back of the lineup, Virgil Vigil, head of the Union Protectiva de Santa Fe, stood next to the tallest float in the parade: a replica of the Soldiers’ Monument, the obelisk that stood on the center of the Plaza before it was toppled by protesters in 2020.
On the side of the float — which was made with the New Mexican Hispanic Culture Preservation League — were two banners that stated, “City councilors: Rebuild our monument! Bring back Don Diego de Vargas statue!”
Vigil said Sunday was the first time Union Protectiva had taken part in the parade in decades. The message of the float was clear, he said: “We are asking our leaders to restore the Soldiers’ Monument to its original structure.”
“If they want to add anything to it, put it someplace else,” Vigil said. “But we want this to remain, as is.”
Earlier this year, Santa Fe city councilors put forth a resolution to rebuild the Soldiers’ Monument in a way in which the cracks from the broken obelisk would show with a contrasting material. The plan, which included the addition of several plaques to the monument telling of its toppling on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, failed amid backlash.
Vigil said he believed the Council’s proposal was “flawed.”
“I’m not denying that them tearing it down is part of history,” Vigil said. “But I’m saying, you have the right to put your history someplace else.”