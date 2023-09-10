Less than two hours before the start of Sunday’s Historical/Hysterical Parade, Jesus Sánchez, director of EH Modeling Agency, was working briskly with several others to turn a trailer into a Southwestern scene, complete with a backdrop, hay bales and a steer skull.

The finished float would feature a ring of balloons and five teen girls in showy costumes they’ve worn to compete in beauty pageants around the region.

Ximena Gonzalez, 19, who graduated from Capital High School and is studying business administration at the University of New Mexico, said she has watched the yearly parade, which takes place during Fiesta de Santa Fe, since she was a little girl. But this was her first time taking part in it.

