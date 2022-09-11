The Capital High School Jazzy Katz Dance Team dances during the Historical/Hysterical Parade on Sunday. The event’s return Sunday was attended by what felt like all of Santa Fe, lining downtown streets to watch the procession of glitzy floats and smiling faces.
Dominic Roybal, 6, right, acts like he has been shot after Katelyn Padilla, 17, with the Capital High School volleyball team, hits him with a water gun during the Historical/Hysterical Parade on Sunday.
The Capital High School Jazzy Katz Dance Team dances during the Historical/Hysterical Parade on Sunday. The event’s return Sunday was attended by what felt like all of Santa Fe, lining downtown streets to watch the procession of glitzy floats and smiling faces.
Dominic Roybal, 6, right, acts like he has been shot after Katelyn Padilla, 17, with the Capital High School volleyball team, hits him with a water gun during the Historical/Hysterical Parade on Sunday.
For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, floats, vintage vehicles, local marching bands and other revelers paraded around downtown Santa Fe for the annual Desfile de la Gente parade Sunday.
The parade — one of the most popular parts of the three-day Fiesta de Santa Fe and otherwise known as the Historical/Hysterical Parade — was put on pause for the past two years due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event’s return Sunday was attended by what felt like all of Santa Fe, lining downtown streets to watch the procession of glitzy floats and smiling faces.
“We are commemorating the 310th Fiesta, so it is nice to have our community come out and support the city of Santa Fe,” Krystle Lucero, Fiesta Council vice president, said following the parade. “Whether it be on the Plaza for food, to watch the parade or be in the parade, we are very happy to have them all here.”
Fiesta de Santa Fe commemorates the return of the Spanish to the city a dozen years after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 prompted settlers to flee to El Paso. It also pays tribute to La Conquistadora, also known as Our Lady of Peace.
The parade itself was originally called Pasatiempo and has only been a part of the Fiesta since the mid-1920s.
It was organized by people who offered a more humorous representation of Santa Fe culture. That humor was still on display Sunday, as parade participants laughed and joked with the audience and tossed candy to bright-faced children, some of whom were experiencing the parade for the first time.
That included Odin Boyd, 8, who grinned with pleasure as he scooped up a handful of suckers and Tootsie Rolls, tossed by members of the Santa Fe High School football team.
The parade began at about 1:30 p.m. and was kicked off by members of the Fiesta Council dressed in the traditional garb of the Spanish explorers that set down roots in Santa Fe some 400 years ago.
The parade continued with a string of marching bands, sports teams, and community organizations, some playing music from their floats to the cheers of the community.
A judging committee will offer awards to the participants. The winners will be announced within 10 days after the event.
Santa Fe resident Phyllis Gurule, who said she is a descendant of the Gurule lineage that can trace their history back to the Spanish settling of the Santa Fe region, said the event carries a layer of significance for her and was happy to see it return after a two-year absence.
“I grew up in this town; my parents grew up in this town, so we are long-standing Santa Feans,” she said. “I try to do it every year.”
Los Angeles resident Jeff Jabakoff said he just happened to travel to Santa Fe on Fiesta weekend and decided to take in the parade, calling it an example of small-town Americana.
Barry Kluger-Bell of Boulder, Colo., said he was visiting his son and was “captured” in downtown due to the parade and decided to watch the procession as it passed by the county government offices on Grant Avenue. He had a similar reaction as Jabakoff.
“It’s that small-town feel along with the lights of the big city,” he said. “It is really quite engaging.”
His son, Max Kluger-Bell, said he has lived in Santa Fe for 17 years, but Sunday was his first time taking in the parade in its entirety.
“I’ve seen glimpses of it,” he said. “It feels more community-oriented than I thought in the past.”
Lucero agreed completely with that sentiment.
“We are all about family, tradition and community,” Lucero said. “When we are advertising Fiesta, we invite all; we invite our community; we invite our neighbors and we invite tourists to come and experience small-town America.”