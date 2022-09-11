For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, floats, vintage vehicles, local marching bands and other revelers paraded around downtown Santa Fe for the annual Desfile de la Gente parade Sunday.

The parade — one of the most popular parts of the three-day Fiesta de Santa Fe and otherwise known as the Historical/Hysterical Parade — was put on pause for the past two years due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event’s return Sunday was attended by what felt like all of Santa Fe, lining downtown streets to watch the procession of glitzy floats and smiling faces.

Popular in the Community