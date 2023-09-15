Downtown Santa Fe restaurants hoping to continue serving customers at outdoor dining areas built in parking spots and a closed-down roadway along the Plaza saw their bids for city approval stalled this week by the Historic Districts Review Board.
Members of the board unanimously voted Tuesday to postpone decisions on the requests for permits from the downtown Plaza Cafe and nearby Cafe des Artistes, questioning whether the quasi-permanent structures should have to undergo a full review through the city's land use process.
"It's an undue burden on the land use team, an undue burden on the board and most importantly an undue burden on applicants because this is a laborious process," board member Anthony Guida said. He said the city needs an ordinance outlining the rules every restaurant would follow when seeking approval of an outdoor dining space in a public right of way.
Such a measure is in the works, city officials say, but it won't be complete this year.
The city quickly developed a procedure for approving an outdoor dining area after the coronavirus pandemic began as a way to boost restaurant business and offer safer dining options for patrons. Restaurants, which lease parking spaces from the city by the square foot, are now required to go through a formal permitting process that includes approval from the Historic Districts Review Board if the site falls within a historic district.
Outdoor seating areas at downtown restaurants are regularly full, particularly during summer. But they also have drawn the ire of local business owners who say they are encroaching on their property and infringing on public space.
A large dining structure outside Plaza Cafe on Lincoln Avenue has become a particular point of contention. Two wooden patios built in front of the restaurant also stand in front of the neighboring storefront for jewelry retailer Sunwest on the Plaza.
The so-called parklet at Cafe des Artistes, located in parking spaces along Lincoln Avenue, seats about 20.
About a dozen people signed up to speak about Plaza Cafe during the Tuesday meeting, with opinions divided over whether the restaurant's large patio was a public boon or a drain on surrounding businesses.
Richard Martinez said he dined on the patio with his husband during Pride on the Plaza this summer and saw many people the couple knew.
"I think this is the sort of thing we need to attract local people back to the Plaza," he said. "It's not a tourism thing; it's for local people."
But several business owners said the patio is taking more than the restaurant's fair share of space near the Plaza.
"I like my neighbors; they run a great restaurant," said Rick Galligan, general manager of Thunderbird Bar & Grill, which operates in a second-story space in the same building that houses Plaza Cafe. "My issue is with the city creating an unfair, unlevel playing field for operating."
Webster Enterprises owner Christopher Webster said he has no problem with the patio, which sits below his second-floor gallery. He praised it for "the vitality and vibrance it has brought to the west side of the Plaza."
Jamie Schulze, executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, said she has concerns about how the outdoor spaces at both Plaza Cafe and Cafe des Artistes have affected vendors of the more than century-old Santa Fe Indian Market, which takes place each August on the Plaza and surrounding downtown streets.
"He may be paying for a lease," she said of the owner of Cafe des Artistes, "but at the same time, we have an ordinance that gave us the streets for this 100 years."
Members of the Historic Districts Review Board said they understand community members' frustrations but don't believe the issue falls under the board's jurisdiction. They asked legal counsel if they could determine the cases were outside their purview and decline to hear them, but were told that was not an option. Instead, they voted to table the cases until the city develops guidelines for outdoor dining that would include retroactive approval of existing parklets and other spaces.
Guida said the discussion "revealed that this is a very complex issue and that the matter of retroactively permitting the dining spaces or parklets that were allowed under the COVID order is now quite difficult."
A complicated approval process doesn't benefit anyone, he said, adding, "To review them as individual cases is really beyond the pale. They're not buildings."
It's unclear where that leaves the two businesses — though both continued serving customers outdoors this week.
Assistant Planning and Land Use Director Heather Lamboy said the restaurants did their due diligence in submitting applications, so she believed they may keep operating their outdoor spaces until city guidelines are created.
That could take a while. Lamboy, with a team from different departments, is working on an ordinance. After it's drafted, it will go through three to six months of public input before it faces the City Council approval process.
Cafe des Artistes owner Jean-Jacques Desalle said he worked to ensure his parklet matches the aesthetic of the downtown area, and it has been a big hit with diners.
"For me, it’s a wonderful investment," he said of the parklet, which he leases from the city for about $4,500 a year. "Business is way better. People are happier."