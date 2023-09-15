071323_LS_LincolnAve_3_RGB.jpg

The Plaza Café has two outdoor patios, one in front of the business and the other in front of its neighbor, Sunwest on the Plaza.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Downtown Santa Fe restaurants hoping to continue serving customers at outdoor dining areas built in parking spots and a closed-down roadway along the Plaza saw their bids for city approval stalled this week by the Historic Districts Review Board. 

Members of the board unanimously voted Tuesday to postpone decisions on the requests for permits from the downtown Plaza Cafe and nearby Cafe des Artistes, questioning whether the quasi-permanent structures should have to undergo a full review through the city's land use process.

"It's an undue burden on the land use team, an undue burden on the board and most importantly an undue burden on applicants because this is a laborious process," board member Anthony Guida said. He said the city needs an ordinance outlining the rules every restaurant would follow when seeking approval of an outdoor dining space in a public right of way.

