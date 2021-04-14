Just how big the proposed Washington Inn hotel will be remains uncertain after the Santa Fe Historic Districts Review Board delayed approval of the project late Tuesday.
The board postponed the matter after raising concerns that a section of the new hotel structure would block the view from Washington Avenue of about one-third of the McKee Office Building, a Territorial Revival-style structure built in 1953.
The McKee building, which would also be part of the Washington Inn, is about 300 feet — almost a football field — east of Washington Avenue. The northern third of the building is largely obscured by ivy and a tree, and the building that houses Santacafé and Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe blocks much of the proposed hotel structure from view of the Washington Avenue sidewalk.
Board members asked project architect Eric Enfield about the possibility of moving back the south portion of the project, which is tucked between Otero and Washington.
Enfield said other design options had not been considered with the property owners and hotel developers, Marc Bertram and Andy Duettra, who jointly own the 1.1-acre lot, with the McKee building, a separate annex building and two parking lots. They own the property under Otero Properties LLC.
“We can transition from one story to two; we can explore that,” Enfield told the board after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
In an interview Wednesday, Enfield told The New Mexican he found the board meeting favorable.
“I think there was support for the project,” he said in a phone interview. “They just want to do some tweaks of the building, which we are happy to do. It’s probably going to be a better design. I think I’m comfortable with their comments.”
Enfield believes a revised design could be ready for the board in mid-May.
“We’re going to get together today [Wednesday] and discuss how to proceed,” Enfield said, referring to Bertram and Duettra.
The board also sent mixed messages about what technically is an 11,175-square-foot expansion of what is called an annex structure to the northeast of the McKee building. A two-story, roughly 200-foot-long hotel structure would run along the north property line.
“I would argue for a taller building with a smaller footprint,” board member Anthony Guida said, suggesting three stories.
Board Vice Chairman Frank Katz countered: “I’m much happier to have two stories than three stories.”
The board approved several exceptions to historic district regulations for the McKee building remodel. These include a 513-square-foot addition to the south side of the building, converting a window to a door on the north side, and building a 991-square-foot casita between the McKee building and the Marcy Street parking garage.
