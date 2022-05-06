Nancy Gaw Wirth said she hopes the Santa Fe County building her father designed in 1938 will be enjoyed for generations to come following a restoration project that returned it to its original state.
The daughter of the late architect John Gaw Meem — known for his Pueblo Revival Style designs — Wirth said she felt the timing was right several years ago, when she took her father's original plans for the old county courthouse to County Manager Katherine Miller.
At the time, the county had long been using the downtown building at 102 Grant Ave. to house its administrative offices but was planning to construct a new headquarters at a site down the block, on Catron Street.
An overhaul of the Grant Avenue building also was being considered — and Wirth hoped to see its original glory revived.
"I just believe in history. I believe that it's just important for all of us today to see what things were like," Wirth said Thursday, during a tour and celebration of the renovated building.
The event was held almost two years after the $8 million project at the John Gaw Meem Historic Building was completed, largely due to restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
County Commissioner Anna Hansen said she took office soon after the Santa Fe County Commission voted to restore the building to its original state.
"It made me so excited that I was going to be able to have the chance to oversee and serve during this time, making sure that this building was restored to its glory," Hansen said. "This was not an easy project but was completed on budget and on time."
Hansen said construction on the building started in fall 2019 and was completed by fall 2020. The renovation started as soon as the County Administration Complex at 100 Catron St., the site of a former state district courthouse, was completed, she added.
A team of architects, contractors and members of the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division worked with Meem's original sketches to restore the building's windows, light fixtures, corbels and doors.
The team paid attention to details, such as the cork floor in the main courtroom.
The renovation also included new mechanical, electric and plumbing systems; improved access for people with disabilities; and electric car charging stations. Two additions constructed in the 1970s were removed, reducing the building's size by roughly 9,500 square feet and making way for a courtyard.
The historic building was reopened to staff in September 2020, but many chose to work remotely under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's public health order during the pandemic.
The building now houses the County Commission and County Manager's Office, including administrative, legal, finance and human resources staff.
Meem became renowned for his essential role in developing Santa Fe's unique architectural styles.
"New Mexico wouldn't have the kind of architecture it has without John Gaw Meem," Hansen said.