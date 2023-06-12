Oswald Werner was an adventurer, an academic and a cultural historian best known for his work with the Navajo people.
Werner, who studied and reported on the cultural anthropology and linguistics of the Navajo, died peacefully from natural causes March 26 at his apartment at the El Castillo retirement community. He was 95.
His family is planning a memorial service in Santa Fe sometime in July, said Derek Werner, one of his sons.
Oswald Werner’s quiet death might seem appropriate for a man who had worked quietly for decades creating an encyclopedia of the Navajo ethnomedical system, covering everything from illnesses and injuries to pregnancy rituals and birthing.
“He was interested in the semantics of linguistics, and he understood health and healing were central to the Navajo culture,” said Edward Garrison, one of Werner’s graduate students at Northwestern University, where Werner taught for decades before retiring to New Mexico.
Garrison said all of Werner’s students called him “Ozzy.” He and others who knew Werner said he was a fun-loving, passionate man who liked people.
And people liked him, including those he met on Navajo lands, said Martha Austin, a Navajo woman who began working for Werner as a typist in the late 1960s as he was working to learn the Navajo way of living.
“Ozzy was able to speak some Navajo, and they liked to talk to him, even at trading posts,” she said. “He would stop and everybody would shake his hand and say, ‘Hello’ in Navajo.”
She said Werner talked to “a lot of Navajo medicine people about disease, injuries, illness” to learn about their healing rituals and health. In doing so, he also learned about Navajo myths, legends, culture, food and rituals, she said.
She recently received a two-year grant to continue working on the still-unfinished encyclopedia project.
Werner wrote dozens of publications about the Navajo people and his studies, including Systematic Fieldwork, written with G. Mark Schoepfle in the 1980s. The tome is a “how to” guide on conducting research and interviews for an ethnographic study or report.
For Werner, the American Southwest, which he first saw in the early 1950s as a freelance photographer, was a world apart from Rimavská Sobota in southern Slovakia, where he was born Feb. 26, 1928.
Derek Werner said his father’s family “went through several different cultural identities through those years,” due to political unrest and changes occurring around them as Europe began moving toward the start of World War II. The family survived the war and migrated to the United States in the years following the conflict.
Oswald Werner, who had a penchant for languages — including Hungarian, his mother’s native language — was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and put in a military intelligence unit, where he served as a translator, his son said.
After completing his tour of duty, Werner, who enjoyed photography, opened a photo studio in Syracuse, N.Y. With an eye toward becoming a photojournalist, he took a freelance job with National Geographic that sent him to Mesa Verde in Colorado, where he first encountered Pueblo cliff dwellings and became fascinated by their history and culture.
A meeting with linguistic expert Karl Voegelin, who taught at Indiana University, led Werner to enroll there in the anthropology program. Derek Werner said Voegelin basically told his father, “You need to study living people, not dead ones.”
Oswald Werner took a position as an anthropology instructor at Northwestern University in 1963 and worked his way up to chair of the department in the 1970s and 1980s. There, he put together a summer school of ethnographic field work in which his students lived with and learned about Indigenous people in the American Southwest.
Garrison said Werner “gave his students room to explore what they were interested in.”
The field study program ran for 25 years and introduced many students to a way of life they had not encountered before, Garrison said.
Werner and his wife, June Travers, who died in 2015, moved to New Mexico in the 1990s, first living in Albuquerque. Following his wife’s death, Werner moved to Santa Fe.
Until the last of his days, Werner remained a creative force, taking photographs for as long as his hands could hold the camera and writing haikus, his son said.
“Giving my 85-year-old dad dating advice after my mom passed away was pretty interesting,” Derek Werner joked.
Aside from his son Derek, Oswald Werner is survived by his brother Bernard Werner, daughter Deborah Flannery and son Rickard Werner, as well as three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.