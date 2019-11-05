Andrew Martinez, known as Albuquerque-based hip-hop artist Wake Self, died Tuesday morning of injuries sustained in a car crash in Santa Fe Sunday night, which police said was caused by a drunken driver.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, his brother Eric Martinez said the artist died at 2:48 a.m. and said he’d give more information about services at a later time.
“Please remember what he stood for. Remember him at his best,” Eric Martinez wrote. “Rest easy now little bro.”
Martinez, 28, was scheduled to attend a release party Thursday for his new album Ready to Live at Meow Wolf. Organizers have canceled the event.
Police said they responded just before 10 p.m. Sunday to a crash at Camino Alire and West Alameda Street. They said Diego Alejandro Pichardo, 24, struck a silver Ford sedan, trapping the occupants and causing serious injuries.
A witness told officers he saw Pichardo driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone on the wrong side of the road on West Alameda in a black Chevy truck. The witness said he saw the lights pop into the air, as if the truck hit something.
Pichardo was found by officers on the ground beside the crash. They said he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes
Pichardo and the two men in the Ford were taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Martinez was the driver in the Ford. He had “a very serious pulmonary contusion,” a smashed pelvis and head injury.
Pichardo has still not been booked into custody and has been admitted to the hospital for fractures to his left elbow and pelvis.
Doctors told police that the passenger had lung injuries and broken bones including a femur fracture, pelvis fracture and one fracture in each arm. As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no update on his condition.
Martinez’s most recent photo was posted on Facebook with a Mahatma Gandhi quote: “It is better in prayer to have a heart without words than words without a heart.”
Correction: A previous version of this story ncorrectly identified Martinez as the passenger in the crash. Additional information provided Tuesday by police identified Martinez instead as the driver.
