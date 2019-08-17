Highlights from the proposed Santa Fe National Forest management plan:
Vegetation: The Santa Fe National Forest encompasses a broad array of ecosystems, including spruce, firs, aspens and ponderosa pines. A 10-year objective in the new forest management plan calls for planting new species, as well as thinning dense areas and conducting prescribed burns to prevent larger wildfires.
Prescribed fires could be a sticking point for critics, who say they threaten wildlife, unnecessarily kill trees and cause smoke problems for humans.
Sam Hitt, a longtime local environmental activist who has pursued lawsuits against the U.S. Forest Service to stop it from conducting burns, said another part of the plan he opposes is a goal of keeping ponderosa pine growth to 30 percent, which, he said, means “most of the ponderosa pines would be cut down over time.”
There’s no scientific justification in the plan to warrant this, Hitt argued.
Water quality: The forest includes “thousands of miles of streams, hundreds of miles of groundwater-dependent ecosystems and hundreds of acres of nonflowing waterbodies,” the plan says.
While the forest’s water is “predominantly good,” the plan says, 24 percent of its streams are “impaired” under New Mexico Environment Department standards — meaning they might contain too much sediment or run at higher temperatures than normal.
The plan calls for a number of actions, including eliminating the threat of invasive species and pathogens that harm streams and finding ways to maintain water levels to protect aquatic species.
Wildlife: “At least 1,350 known native plant and animal species are found in the Santa Fe National Forest,” the report says.
It calls for restoration of 30 miles of aquatic habit by increasing stream cover and restoring beaver populations, among other measures.
For mammals, birds and reptiles, the plan includes improving or installing at least one new water body every year, restoring or enhancing at least 50,000 acres of wildlife habitat during each 10-year period of the life of the plan and minimizing human activities that negatively impact wildlife reproduction.
Invasive species: Nonnative invasive species — such as the bull thistle and Siberian elm — can be toxic, difficult to control and carry insects and disease. The plan calls for addressing this challenge by eradicating or suppress growth of such species on at least 600 acres annually — a goal forest planner Jennifer Cramer, who helped draft the plan, said is realistic.
At-risk species: The plan calls for a number of preventive measures to help at-risk or rare species in the forest — including preventing the introduction of invasive, competing or predatory species; removing obstructions that might alter natural migration patterns; and finding ways to protect “small or isolated populations.”
Andrew Black, public lands field director for the National Wildlife Federation, who likes the new plan, said he wants to see forest officials “put an extra lens on the preservation and protection of bighorn sheep,” a species that has been experiencing a drastic reduction in population.
“We want to make sure they continued to thrive on the landscape, including in the forest,” Black said.
Air quality: The report says air quality in the forest is “typically some of the best in the country,” with major challenges including climate change, drought and land use.
The plan calls for documenting evidence to ensure air quality is in compliance with local, state and federal regulations, and enacting dust abatement procedures during construction and road projects.
During wildfires and prescribed burns, the plan calls for minimizing the effects of smoke through public notifications and the timing of ignited fires, among other measures.