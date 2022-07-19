The parking lot in downtown Santa Fe wasn't quite hot enough to meet Murad Kirdar's warning for pets.

Kirdar, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society, put it this way: If you can put the back of your hand on warm pavement for five seconds without pulling it away, the ground is cool enough to walk your dog.

If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dog. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

