Faith Reyes, 10, gets ready to dive into Cochiti Lake after her sister, Nevaeh Reyes, as her cousin, Ben Gutierrez, swims by Tuesday. The temperature in Santa Fe hit 93 degrees Tuesday, but relief is possible in the form of midweek rain.
Harmony Reyes, 11, takes a break from splashing and diving with her sisters and cousins to float in Cochiti Lake on Tuesday. Reyes and her family, from Budaghers, said they make the trip to the lake weekly and will likely squeeze in another trip as temperatures remain high this week.
The parking lot in downtown Santa Fe wasn't quite hot enough to meet Murad Kirdar's warning for pets.
Kirdar, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society, put it this way: If you can put the back of your hand on warm pavement for five seconds without pulling it away, the ground is cool enough to walk your dog.
If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dog.
Still, the temperature hovered around 93 degrees in the city Tuesday afternoon and climbed far higher in other regions of the state, raising concerns about heat-related health conditions and sending some people to emergency rooms.
In the past week or so, temperatures around much of New Mexico have been 10 to 15 degrees higher than the 30-year averages for the period, said Randall Hergert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
His agency issued heat advisories in areas where temperatures were expected to hit or surpass 100 degrees, such as the Albuquerque metro area, the Española Valley, Farmington and northwestern New Mexico.
Hergert recommends people stay indoors as much as possible, drink lots of water and check in on those who may be more vulnerable to the effects of high heat, "like the elderly, children and infants and pets — anybody who might not be able to handle the heat as much as some of us."
The New Mexico Department of Health reported Tuesday there were 94 heat-related ER visits statewide between July 1 and Monday. The agency warned of the possibility of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke brought on by the unusually high temperatures.
The department also urged residents not leave children or pets in a parked car — even for a few minutes. "Not only is it law in many cases, but the health risks rapidly become highly dangerous," the agency said in a news release.
Kirdar reminded people to make sure pets have cool drinking water on hand at all times.
Relief — in the form of lower temperatures and downpours — could be on the way, perhaps as soon as Wednesday afternoon, Hergert said. The welcome monsoon from June and early July is expected to return for several days this week, with "peak activity between 3 and 7 p.m. tapering off by the evening hours."
The chance for rain in the Santa Fe area is 40 to 50 percent Wednesday and Thursday, and around 40 percent Friday, he said. It could also rain also over the weekend.
Residents should expect the "garden variety moderate to heavy rainfall," Hergert said.
That could be bad news for areas of the state hit hard by wildfire, as heavy rains could lead to dangerous flash floods on scared lands, he added.
In the past month, many parts of the state have received 3 to 4 inches more rain than usual for this time of year. Santa Fe received 4.7 inches of rain between June 19 and July 19, Hergert said — an increase of 2 to 3 inches from past years.
"We have some money in the bank, if you will," he said of the excess rainfall. "We are well above precipitation for first few weeks of monsoon.