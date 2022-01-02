A warming trend should help melt some of the snow and ice that arrived in the Santa Fe area over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service of Albuquerque.
As of Monday the region will "see quite the rebound for temperatures, which will get up to the lower 40s," meteorologist Bladen Breitreiter said Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the low to high 40s on Tuesday as well and "probably" lead to a defrosting of snow and ice, he said.
"It's looking pretty dry and mostly clear for the rest of the week," Breitreiter said.
He said the Santa Fe metropolitan area received between 1.5 and 4.5 inches, depending on the neighborhood, during the weekend storm. The Ski Santa Fe basin reported 21 inches, Breitreiter said. Albuquerque got "a trace of snow" in the metropolitan area, he said.
