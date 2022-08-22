Rising rents are making it more difficult for people on fixed incomes to afford living in New Mexico — a challenge that could in turn lead to more homelessness and crime, housing advocates told lawmakers Monday.

Crime victims often are homeless people, who suffer higher rates of homicide, overdose and sexual assault than those who have safe housing, Rachel Biggs, chief strategy officer for the Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, Inc., said during a meeting of the interim Courts, Corrections and Criminal Justice Committee.

Using data from the National Health Care for the Homeless, Biggs said the rate of violence against homeless people is about 25 times higher than the average population.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

