Rising rents are making it more difficult for people on fixed incomes to afford living in New Mexico — a challenge that could in turn lead to more homelessness and crime, housing advocates told lawmakers Monday.
Crime victims often are homeless people, who suffer higher rates of homicide, overdose and sexual assault than those who have safe housing, Rachel Biggs, chief strategy officer for the Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, Inc., said during a meeting of the interim Courts, Corrections and Criminal Justice Committee.
Using data from the National Health Care for the Homeless, Biggs said the rate of violence against homeless people is about 25 times higher than the average population.
The average age of death for homeless people, depending on their race and gender, is somewhere between the mid-30s to mid-40s.
That mortality rate “stops your heart,” said Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque.
The discussion comes as lawmakers begin considering shaping legislation, including ways to support affordable housing, for the 2023 legislative session, scheduled to begin in mid-January.
The summer has brought an increased focus on homeless issues in a variety of New Mexico cities. In Albuquerque, officials announced they are closing down Coronado Park, where somewhere between 75 and 120 homeless people regularly camped, citing concerns about crime and other neighborhood problems.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe officials who were considering opening a sanctioned encampment for homeless people at the midtown campus recently shelved those plans due to opposition from neighbors.
The legislative hearing on the issue sought to paint what one participant called a “landscape of homeless crisis” as it used national and statewide data to lay out some alarming trends in the rental market.
A recent U.S. Government Accountability Office report cited in Monday’s presentation said median rent increases of $100 a month “were associated with a 9 percent increase in homelessness” in areas the report examined.
Many New Mexico residents are paying more than 50 percent of their monthly income for rent, Biggs said, meaning they “cannot contribute in other ways to the economy.”
Some lawmakers on the committee spoke of the state’s Eviction Prevention and Diversion Program, which tries to avoid evictions through mediation and help both parties come to a mutual settlement to ensure tenants are not put out on the street. Lawmakers have not yet codified that program into statute but could do so during the 2023 session.
One national expert on the issue suggested during the discussion that states create or expand a statewide housing trust fund. Earlier this year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law creating a dedicated revenue source for the construction and maintenance of affordable housing. The bill allocates 2.5 percent of the state’s severance
tax bonding to the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund to raise somewhere between $24 million and
$25 million starting in fiscal year 2024.
Among the other ideas discussed was a proposal by Sedillo Lopez to create a law that would allow landlords to allow the victim of domestic abuse to stay on site under the terms of a rental agreement while evicting the abusive partner in the relationship.
“Victims of domestic violence are at a great risk of homelessness,” she said.
Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, said “no city wants to have a bunch of homeless people. It doesn’t make the city look good. It doesn’t make the city feel safe. … Nobody wants that.”