Look out for tumbleweeds and secure your trash cans because a second round of windstorms is expected to whip over Santa Fe on Sunday.
This storm comes after brutal winter weather felt throughout the country brought 85 mph winds to the city on Wednesday, toppling trees and blowing signs away. The National Weather Service has issued another high wind watch from 10 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday and a fire weather watch from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s not going to be as strong as Wednesday’s system, but pretty close to what we saw,” agency meteorologist Michael Anand said Saturday.
Anand said a storm system moving east from Southern California and Arizona will bring winds that are expected to reach up to 50 mph, with a 70% chance of snow. The storm is also expected to bring colder temperatures, with the potential for hazardous road conditions and power outages throughout the state, especially in Eastern New Mexico. Though humidity may not be low, an announcement from the weather service noted high winds could still lead to rapid fire growth.
“In Santa Fe, we’re expecting temperatures on Sunday to top out in the upper 40s,” Anand said. “Once that cold front passes through around lunchtime, temperatures are expected to practically drop into the 30s.”
Snow will arrive along with the cold front, although less than an inch is expected in Santa Fe. Anand said weather in the mountainous areas will be a bit more hazardous, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected to fall over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and around 1 to 2 inches in the Jemez Mountains. He noted drivers should avoid elevated mountain passes, where winds will also be higher.
Sunday night will remain partly cloudy, with a low around 23, according to the weather service. The storm is expected to be over by Monday morning with a forecast of sunny skies, a high of 44 and winds up to 15 mph.