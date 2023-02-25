Look out for tumbleweeds and secure your trash cans because a second round of windstorms is expected to whip over Santa Fe on Sunday.

This storm comes after brutal winter weather felt throughout the country brought 85 mph winds to the city on Wednesday, toppling trees and blowing signs away. The National Weather Service has issued another high wind watch from 10 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday and a fire weather watch from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s not going to be as strong as Wednesday’s system, but pretty close to what we saw,” agency meteorologist Michael Anand said Saturday.