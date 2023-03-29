Get ready to secure lightweight items that are outdoors or bring them inside.
Strong winds are expected to blow through Santa Fe and Albuquerque Thursday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 50 mph.
The blustery weather is most likely to kick up in the metro area between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., with even stiffer winds expected in the central and eastern parts of the state, forecasters said.
"Thursday afternoon, we have the entire state under some sort of advisory," said Matthew Denira, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Albuquerque.
The winds should subside by Thursday night, Denira said. A milder version of the winds will return Friday afternoon, with gusts up to 35 mph, he said.
Travelers should be mindful of increased fire danger in the southern Rio Grande Valley and Eastern New Mexico. The high winds could whip up heavy dust clouds in the east and patches of dust in other areas, Denira said.
There will be a moderate drop in temperature on Friday. Santa Fe's highs will fall to the upper 40s and Albuquerque's will dip to the upper 50s.
Santa Fe's lows will hover in the upper 20s on Thursday and Friday nights.
No precipitation is expected over the next several days except a light amount in the mountains, signaling clear, dry weather, Denira said.