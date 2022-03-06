A snowy Sunday morning in the Santa Fe area was set to give way to high winds later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.
"Colder wind is moving in this afternoon, with gusty winds that will die off later tonight," meteorologist Andrew Church said shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday's forecast high was 39 degrees, with a low of 18. That's a far cry from this date one year ago, Church said, when the high at Santa Fe Regional Airport was 61. The common denominator between then and now: high winds.
"March, April and into May, it's a windy time for the state as a whole — and can be a snowy time for the northern mountains," he said.
Another storm system is expected Monday afternoon, bringing "hit or miss" snow showers, Church said.
The forecast calls for a high near 50 and a low of 17 on Monday; a high of 42 and a low of 21 on Tuesday; and a high of 49 and a low of 29 on Wednesday.
