A decades-old Norway spruce in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi was brought down when winds reaching up to 60 mph blew through Northern New Mexico late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
“The wind condition last night was very severe,” said Athena Beshur, owner of Santa Fe-based landscape company Seeds of Wisdom. She and employees of the Coates Tree Service were working Wednesday to remove downed trees near the cathedral and beginning the process of replanting.
Beshur said the fallen spruce was one of two that had toppled on the cathedral property during the storm. Both trees will be repurposed, with some pieces given to local artists, other parts used as decoration and the rest turned into mulch for future plantings.
“We’re so grateful that it missed the entire basilica and went behind the statues,” Beshur said of the spruce. “The only thing it broke were the two light posts.”
The storm that brought sleet and powerful gusts of wind took down trees and power lines from Sandoval County to Taos. While some residents had their power back by early afternoon, others were uncertain when power would return, with restoration efforts continuing into the evening.
Several small planes were overturned at the Santa Fe Regional Airport, city spokesman Dave Herndon said.
“Winds this morning overturned some small, private planes and caused some damage to a few parked vehicles,” he said in a statement. “Airport and Jet Center Flight Based Operations are working together to notify private property owners.”
There were eight downed trees outside the state Capitol.
In Sandoval County, multiple trees landed on at least five cars around 7 a.m. on N.M. 4 near the Valles Caldera National Preserve in the Jemez Mountains, sheriff’s Deputy John Castaneda said.
An adult and a child trapped inside one of the vehicles were rescued and were taken to a local hospital, he said.
Castaneda added Sandoval County emergency responders and the county fire department worked tirelessly to remove the downed trees and aid residents in surrounding areas.
New Mexico State Police responded to two crashes early Wednesday morning on Interstate 25 as a result of the storm. Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency, said the collisions did not result in any injuries.
Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said one crash on I-25 left a woman complaining of a neck injury. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Public Service Company of New Mexico, which provides electricity to homes throughout the state, was working to restore power to thousands of customers who lost power between 6 and 7 a.m., said spokeswoman Sara Yingling.
“We did have a pretty significant outage in Santa Fe this morning affecting 2,403 customers,” she said. “But that has since been resolved.”
Yingling said most of the outages were the result of power lines being pulled down by fallen trees rather than damaged transformers, and by 5 p.m. only 26 customers were still listed as having no power.
Communities farther north had bigger problems from the storm.
Taos County declared a state of emergency after the storm ravaged numerous homes and cut power to the northern part of the county, The Taos News reported. Roofs were ripped from 10 homes and two commercial buildings were damaged. It is the third time in a decade county administrators have declared a formal emergency.
Power outages also affected traffic lights on U.S. 84/285 in Rio Arriba County.
Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, which provides power to several pueblos and communities in Northern New Mexico, tweeted at 10:30 a.m. a transmission pole near San Ildefonso Pueblo had broken, requiring up to six hours of repair.
No one could be reached at the company’s Española office to answer questions about how the outages were affecting other pueblos and communities.
Brian Sayler, a public information officer for the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said at least 10 pueblos had been affected by the storm. As of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, several homes were still without power, he said.
“We advise people in that situation to reach out to their local emergency managers,” Sayler said. “We have seen incidents of that to date in areas where a few houses were isolated that weren’t able to have power restored. In those situations, the tribal emergency managers provided generators, firewood or whatever resources that are available to meet those needs.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.