After working all morning Wednesday for the Youth Conservation Corps cleaning the park, Antonio Vigil and his crew cool off with a swim at Abiquiú Lake, still swollen from a rainy June and a heavy year for snowpack. Due to restrictions under interstate water agreements, the reservoir is stuck with the overflow that has put its main swimming area underwater.
Those wanting to paddle out on the water or dive in for a refreshing swim in the summer heat will have a more challenging time this year in one of the area’s most popular lakes.
The heavy, late-spring mountain snowmelt and brisk rains have again proved a mixed blessing — and this time, those who like swimming and reclining on the shore at Abiquiú Lake have drawn the short straw.
Runoff from the mountains was the most effusive in several years, filling both Abiquiú Lake, about an hour’s drive north of Santa Fe, and Cochiti Lake, about 40 minutes south, and submerging their swimming, picnic and camping areas by late May.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees the two lakes, made a hard choice: Drain floodwater from Cochiti while leaving Abiquiú half-submerged.
“That’s the price to pay for Cochiti,” said John Mueller, the corps’ operations manager at Abiquiú.
The agency decided to reduce the water flowing from Abiquiú to Cochiti in the Rio Grande via the Rio Chama to 500 cubic feet per second — about a third of the normal volume — while simultaneously releasing 5,000 cfs of water from Cochiti into the Rio Grande, said Nabil Shafik, the corps’ regional chief of water management.
It worked as planned.
Water dropped by 30 feet to normal levels last week at Cochiti Lake, and the campsite, restrooms, picnic tables and shelters, which were submerged, are back on dry land, Shafik said.
Now crews are cleaning them, and they should be open for recreation soon, Shafik said.
Draining less water from flooded Abiquiú had unfortunate timing.
The natural river flow, as measured by two gauges, has dipped below 1,500 cfs, triggering a severe restriction under the Rio Grande Compact, Shafik said, referring to the agreement governing water deliveries to New Mexico, Texas and Colorado.
If the river courses below that threshold after July 1, all floodwater must be retained at the reservoir until the irrigation season ends in November to ensure there is ample supply.
This means Abiquiú is stuck with the overflow that has put its main swimming area underwater, he said.
Mueller said the gate to the lake’s swimming area has been closed to vehicles, and those determined to swim can do so if they carry only light gear — no kayaks or canoes — and are prepared to slog through water for a good distance.
“We don’t have a designated swim area because it’s underwater, and I can’t set the buoy line,” Mueller said. “People can swim. It’s just where you find the areas to do it.”
The main boat ramp down the road is much more accessible, with both docks functioning and plenty of parking nearby, he said.
Shafik said Abiquiú’s water levels are about 33 feet above normal.
In 2019, runoff also was heavy, but it came and went earlier than this year, he said, and the river was flowing above 1,500 cfs in July, so officials could release as much water as they wanted.
Meanwhile, the runoff has benefited lakes at state parks, bumping them to just the right water levels for recreation, said Wendy Mason, state parks spokeswoman.
“At the parks that allow swimming, everything is good,” Mason said. “Boating has been great. We have boat ramps at some of our lakes that haven’t been open for a couple of years.”
Several recreational lakes in state parks are within a reasonable driving distance of Santa Fe, such Storrie Lake near Las Vegas; Morphy Lake in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Mora; Heron Lake, about an hour’s drive north of Abiquiú; and Conchas Lake, a 25-mile-long reservoir in eastern San Miguel County.
El Vado, just south of Heron, is the one lake not open for boating because it had to be drained to enable crews to renovate the dam, Mason said.
“People are utilizing the state parks,” she said. “We’re happy to see it, especially after coming out of the pandemic.”