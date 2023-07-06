Those wanting to paddle out on the water or dive in for a refreshing swim in the summer heat will have a more challenging time this year in one of the area’s most popular lakes.

The heavy, late-spring mountain snowmelt and brisk rains have again proved a mixed blessing — and this time, those who like swimming and reclining on the shore at Abiquiú Lake have drawn the short straw.

Runoff from the mountains was the most effusive in several years, filling both Abiquiú Lake, about an hour’s drive north of Santa Fe, and Cochiti Lake, about 40 minutes south, and submerging their swimming, picnic and camping areas by late May.

070523 jw high water2.jpg

Rebecca Ruiz applies sunscreen for Michael Maes on Wednesday as they go for a swim at Abiquiú Lake.
070523 jw high water4.jpg

Jhana Martinez tries to coax a reluctant Pearl into a swim Wednesday in the chilly waters of Abiquiú Lake.

