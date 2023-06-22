The New Mexico attorney general is the state’s highest-ranking law enforcement officer. One of the attorney general’s duties is to protect the rights of people who are trying to obtain documents under the state public records law.

But what happens when an attorney general withholds records that should be publicly accessible? The short answer is a costly mess.

Attorneys general in recent years have twice agreed to financial settlements of lawsuits because their elected predecessors didn’t release public records in timely fashion.

