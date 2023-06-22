The New Mexico attorney general is the state’s highest-ranking law enforcement officer. One of the attorney general’s duties is to protect the rights of people who are trying to obtain documents under the state public records law.
But what happens when an attorney general withholds records that should be publicly accessible? The short answer is a costly mess.
Attorneys general in recent years have twice agreed to financial settlements of lawsuits because their elected predecessors didn’t release public records in timely fashion.
In the most recent case, settled last month, first-year Attorney General Raúl Torrez agreed to a $25,000 payment for a Santa Fe-based organization, New Energy Economy.
Torrez said the previous attorney general, Hector Balderas, did not comply with New Energy Economy’s requests under the Inspection of Public Records Act.
“New Energy Economy had filed a lawsuit against the prior administration for failing to produce records related to an IPRA request,” Torrez wrote. “In January, when this administration took office, the IPRA request was carefully reviewed and it was determined that the responsive documents had not been properly disclosed. We produced the relevant, responsive documents and agreed to settle the dispute.”
Both Torrez and Balderas are Democrats. Political affiliation notwithstanding, Balderas criticized Torrez’s decision.
“This unfortunate payoff harms taxpayers because New Energy Economy received all responsive records to their IPRA request, which is specifically stated in the settlement agreement,” Balderas said Thursday.
Mariel Nanasi, executive director of New Energy Economy, has little but contempt for Balderas. They clashed when Balderas began advocating for energy giants Avangrid and Iberdrola to acquire Public Service Company of New Mexico. Nanasi’s organization opposes the proposed takeover.
Balderas said he went from critic to supporter of the acquisition, based on amendments helpful to consumers.
Nanasi in her public records request sought a trove of documents from Balderas’ office. They included contracts between Balderas as attorney general and a private law firm that employed his old friend from law school, Marcus Rael Jr.
In addition to accepting cases farmed out from Balderas, Rael was hired for $350,000 to represent Avangrid and Iberdrola in the New Mexico case. A hearing examiner for the state Public Regulation Commission disqualified Rael.
Nanasi claimed Balderas had a conflict of interest, and she wanted to use the public records law to dig into his contractual agreements with Rael. Nanasi claimed in her lawsuit that Balderas stalled her requests or ignored them.
“The attorney general is supposed to be the enforcer of the IPRA law, but in our case Balderas was the violator of the law,” Nanasi said. “It took us suing, and an honest AG, Torrez, to finally get all the materials, years later.”
Balderas counters that Nanasi clogged the system for other requesters of public records. “If you look at the thousands of documents she requested and was given, we were responsive,” Balderas said.
Before Balderas came under attack, he stood against Gary King, his predecessor as attorney general, in another dispute over public records.
King, also a Democrat, had created a publicity-seeking task force that raided Hispanic-owned ranches, supposedly to break up cockfighting rings.
Most of the raids uncovered no cockfights. King’s crew, abetted by police officers it recruited, nonetheless slaughtered thousands of roosters, hens and chicks. Task force leaders claimed the birds might have been raised on steroids and could contaminate the food chain.
Albuquerque resident Marcy Britton, who has a long history as a defender of animals, began delving into King’s task force. Britton used the public records law to request emails about the raids by King and his task force.
King initially produced few emails. Britton sued him on the grounds he was withholding information that would shine a light on what he and his raiders had done.
Balderas in 2015 succeeded King as attorney general. Britton’s lawsuit against King dragged for almost four more years.
It finally proved effective, establishing that King had withheld hundreds of relevant emails from Britton.
Even so, then-state District Judge Shannon Bacon ruled Britton was not entitled to statutory damages.
A three-member panel of the state Court of Appeals overturned Bacon’s decision. Unless there are financial penalties, public agencies have no incentive to comply with public records requests, the appeals court decided.
Balderas considered appealing that ruling to the state Supreme Court. This put him under scrutiny from groups that saw Britton’s case as a victory for the public in holding politicians accountable.
Balderas told me he finally elected not to appeal the ruling because the King-Britton case had been litigated enough. It means fines of up to $100 a day are possible for violations of the public records law.
Balderas in 2018 agreed to a $265,000 settlement with Britton. The agreement said King improperly withheld records Britton had requested in 2009.
“Public records were the only way to get the facts,” Britton told me. “It was physically and emotionally exhausting to obtain the documents about the inhumane, mobile slaughter of animals.”
In popular mythology, litigation over public records is a relatively recent occurrence in New Mexico. In fact, the state Legislature approved the Inspection of Public Records Act in 1947, and lawsuits began soon after.
The difference in recent times is attorneys general are being sued for breaking the law they are sworn to abide by and enforce.