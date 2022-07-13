High levels of manganese, a mineral commonly found in the environment, was identified as the cause of discolored water that has disconcerted residents in parts of northeast Santa Fe for days, the city announced Wednesday.
The Water Quality Association, an international trade organization, says on its website manganese is one of the most abundant metals on Earth. It can be found in both groundwater and surface water from natural sources or from mining and industrial discharges.
City Water Division Director Jesse Roach could not be reached for comment Wednesday on the potential source of increased manganese levels in some city waterlines but said in a statement the city is still investigating the matter.
“The recent uptick in discolored water was caused by high concentrations of manganese, a naturally occurring mineral in our water that does not pose a threat to health,” Roach said in the statement. “… We apologize for any inconvenience discolored water has caused.”
City officials last week reported fielding a higher-than-normal number of complaints from residents who said their water was discolored or brown as it flowed from their taps. At least 200 of the city’s 36,000 utility households registered concerns.
According to a news release the city issued Wednesday, reports of discolored water have since decreased from about 109 on July 5 to about five on Monday.
City spokesman Dave Herndon wrote in an email the city tests about 20 different locations each week, or 80 locations in a four-week period, and the tests typically indicate manganese concentrations of 0.01 milligrams per liter.
“Due to this event, we are also sampling at various locations where discolored water is reported,” Herndon wrote. “Samplings at these locations indicated some elevated levels of around .1 to .2 milligrams per liter.”
Manganese in trace amounts is typically found in drinking water and poses no health risk, although some studies have indicated high amounts of the metal — far higher than the amount reported by the city — could pose health risks.
Those risks increase substantially if the mineral, often found near old mining locations with high levels of iron, is inhaled, as opposed to ingested.
City Councilor Michael Garcia questioned Roach in a Wednesday night meeting about how the city has researched the cause of the water discoloration.
“I know that you have kind of identified the source of the discoloration, but not necessarily the reason,” he said. “There can be several reasons; some can be low cost and some can be astronomical. I think that is what I would like to know more about — what we are doing to research the cause?”
Roach said he didn’t have an update for Garcia.
“Certainly the job is no fun when people have discolored water,” he added.
Anyone still experiencing discolored water can flush their line by turning on cold water for about five minutes. If that doesn’t work, turn off the water for about 20 minutes before trying again, the city advised.
Customers experiencing discolored water can call the Santa Fe Water Division at 505-955-4333.